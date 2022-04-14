WILD

Wilder World is an immersive 5D Metaverse built on Ethereum , Unreal Engine 5 & ZERO.Collective ownership will be fueled by an NFT marketplace, in which NFT’s are made liquid by enabling fractionalized ownership — thereby creating the possibility for people with limited funds to be co-owners of high value assets; installing democratic ideals of inclusion at the core. And for an independent economy within Wilder World, a native currency will be released; a token by the name WILD.

Kripto AdıWILD

Maksimum Arz500,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz396,847,216.6898618

Arz Fiyatı--

Ara
Favoriler
WILD/USDT
Wilder World
----
--
24 sa En Yüksek
--
24 sa En Düşük
--
24 sa Hacim (WILD)
--
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
--
Grafik
Bilgiler
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Spot
Açık Emirler（0）
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
WILD/USDT
Wilder World
--
--‎--
24 sa En Yüksek
--
24 sa En Düşük
--
24 sa Hacim (WILD)
--
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
--
Grafik
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Bilgiler
Açık Emirler（0）
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
network_iconAğ Bağlantısı Anormal
Ağ 1
Çevrimiçi Canlı Destek
Loading...