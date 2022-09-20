MPLX

Metaplex is an open source protocol for the creation and use of digital assets on the Solana blockchain. The Metaplex Program Library (MPL) provides developers with on-chain utilities for building Metaplex NFTs, metaverses, and gaming applications. MPLX is the governance token of the Metaplex protocol and the Metaplex DAO. MPLX holders ultimately control the modification of the programs in the MPL through governance over the Metaplex DAO.

NameMPLX

RankNo.323

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.67%

Circulation Supply755,813,146

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,983,869

Circulation Rate0.7558%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8912299134502645,2022-09-20

Lowest Price0.02605055750140595,2023-05-10

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

