How to Export Futures Position History Data





Futures position history data generally refers to the historical data of positions held by users in futures trading. This data typically includes information such as the trading time, average opening price, average closing price, direction, position size, margin mode, realized PNL, and status.





MEXC has launched a feature for exporting Futures position history data. This article will provide a detailed guide on how to export these records.









Currently, MEXC only supports exporting futures position history on the web version. The feature is not yet available on the App.





On the MEXC official homepage, select [Futures Orders] under the [Orders] option in the upper right corner.









On the Futures Orders page, click [Position History], where you can view data from the past 90 days.

You can filter the data by [Trading Pair], [Margin Mode], [Direction], [Close Time], and other criteria to find the specific position history you want to view.









If you would like to view more detailed position historical data, you can click the [Export Position History] button, select the futures trading pair, margin mode, direction, and close time you want to export, and choose the export format. After setting these options, click [Generate] to complete the export.





Within the closing time range, if you select [Last 180 Days] or [Last 365 Days], a message will appear indicating that large data export supports any 365 days of data from the past 18 months (up to yesterday). You can export up to 100,000 records in one go, and you are limited to downloading 10 times per month.





Additionally, if you choose to export in PDF format, please note that it may take some time to complete the export. When exporting more than 10,000 records, the system will switch to large data export mode.









Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.