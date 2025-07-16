The Difference Between Change and Range









"Change" refers to the extent of a price increase or decrease over a specific period, usually expressed as a percentage. The formula for calculating change is: Change = (Closing Price - Opening Price) / Opening Price. Investors often focus on change over various time frames, such as daily, weekly, or yearly changes, to better understand market trends.





"Range" refers to the extent of price fluctuations within a specific period, also usually expressed as a percentage. The formula for calculating range is: Range = (Highest Price - Lowest Price) / Current Market Price.





The range reflects the degree of market price volatility: the larger the range, the higher the market's volatility. For investors, understanding the range can help assess market volatility risks and develop appropriate risk management and trading strategies.









The MEXC platform now provides data on change and range, with the viewing method being the same for both spot and futures. You can view the relevant data directly on the Original K-line chart on the MEXC trading page, as shown in the image below.





Change = (Closing Price - Opening Price) / Opening Price = (3.3259 - 3.3258) / 3.3258 ≈ 0.00%

Range = (Highest Price - Lowest Price) / Current Market Price = (3.3261 - 3.3223) / 3.3259 ≈ 0.11%













Market Trend Analysis: Change and range data can help investors analyze market trends, determine whether prices are likely to rise or fall, and assess the level of volatility.





Risk Management: By understanding the market's change and range, investors can better manage risk, develop appropriate stop-loss and take-profit strategies, and minimize losses while maximizing gains.





Trading Decisions: Change and range data can influence trading decisions, such as choosing the right time to trade in volatile markets or avoiding impulsive trading in highly volatile conditions.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.