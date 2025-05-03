Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Solana Price(SOL)
The current price of Solana (SOL) today is 145.34 USD with a current market cap of $ 75.30B USD. SOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solana Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 73.72M USD
- Solana price change within the day is -2.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 518.07M USD
Track the price changes of Solana for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -3.1029
|-2.09%
|30 Days
|$ +26.42
|+22.21%
|60 Days
|$ -1.76
|-1.20%
|90 Days
|$ -53.38
|-26.87%
Today, SOL recorded a change of $ -3.1029 (-2.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.Solana 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +26.42 (+22.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.Solana 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SOL saw a change of $ -1.76 (-1.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Solana 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -53.38 (-26.87%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Solana: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-2.09%
-2.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol whose focus is on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate decentralized app (DApp) creation. Core to Solana's scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. Due to the innovative hybrid consensus model, Solana has attracted the attention of small traders and institutional traders. An important focus of the Solana Foundation is to make decentralized finance available on a larger scale.
|1 SOL to VND
₫3,824,622.1
|1 SOL to AUD
A$225.277
|1 SOL to GBP
￡109.005
|1 SOL to EUR
€127.8992
|1 SOL to USD
$145.34
|1 SOL to MYR
RM620.6018
|1 SOL to TRY
₺5,589.7764
|1 SOL to JPY
¥21,048.1388
|1 SOL to RUB
₽12,053.0462
|1 SOL to INR
₹12,284.1368
|1 SOL to IDR
Rp2,382,622.5696
|1 SOL to KRW
₩203,557.3904
|1 SOL to PHP
₱8,066.37
|1 SOL to EGP
￡E.7,373.0982
|1 SOL to BRL
R$821.171
|1 SOL to CAD
C$200.5692
|1 SOL to BDT
৳17,716.946
|1 SOL to NGN
₦233,664.5714
|1 SOL to UAH
₴6,046.144
|1 SOL to VES
Bs12,789.92
|1 SOL to PKR
Rs40,974.2528
|1 SOL to KZT
₸75,265.7724
|1 SOL to THB
฿4,810.754
|1 SOL to TWD
NT$4,463.3914
|1 SOL to AED
د.إ533.3978
|1 SOL to CHF
Fr119.1788
|1 SOL to HKD
HK$1,126.385
|1 SOL to MAD
.د.م1,345.8484
|1 SOL to MXN
$2,845.7572
For a more in-depth understanding of Solana, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
