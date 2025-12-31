Everlyn AI Price Today

The live Everlyn AI (LYN) price today is $ 0,16719, with a 17,68% change over the past 24 hours. The current LYN to USD conversion rate is $ 0,16719 per LYN.

Everlyn AI currently ranks #520 by market capitalisation at $ 42,74M, with a circulating supply of 255,64M LYN. During the last 24 hours, LYN traded between $ 0,1018 (low) and $ 0,1679 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,0104430541406704, while the all-time low was $ 0,057136597839542835.

In short-term performance, LYN moved +12,54% in the last hour and +67,67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1,42M.

Everlyn AI (LYN) Market Information

Rank No.520 Market Cap $ 42,74M$ 42,74M $ 42,74M Volume (24H) $ 1,42M$ 1,42M $ 1,42M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 167,19M$ 167,19M $ 167,19M Circulation Supply 255,64M 255,64M 255,64M Max Supply 1.000.000.000 1.000.000.000 1.000.000.000 Total Supply 1.000.000.000 1.000.000.000 1.000.000.000 Circulation Rate 25,56% Public Blockchain BSC

