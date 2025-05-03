What is DOGE (DOGE)

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency focused on actual utility as a currency. We provide fast block times and very low fees which make Dogecoin suitable for usage in micro-transactions but also as payment option for online shops. Dogecoin has been adopted as such by online retailers and can be used easily as means of consumer to consumer money transfer too.

DOGE Price Prediction

DOGE Price History

How to buy DOGE (DOGE)

DOGE to Local Currencies

DOGE Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DOGE What is the price of DOGE (DOGE) today? The live price of DOGE (DOGE) is 0.17676 USD . What is the market cap of DOGE (DOGE)? The current market cap of DOGE is $ 26.36B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DOGE by its real-time market price of 0.17676 USD . What is the circulating supply of DOGE (DOGE)? The current circulating supply of DOGE (DOGE) is 149.10B USD . What was the highest price of DOGE (DOGE)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of DOGE (DOGE) is 0.74 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of DOGE (DOGE)? The 24-hour trading volume of DOGE (DOGE) is $ 34.73M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

