What Are Fan Tokens? 80 Tokens Connecting Global Fans with Over $52 Million in Daily Trading Volume









Fan tokens are the official digital asset class for sport. Created on Chiliz Chain, powered by CHZ, and launched by the biggest teams in the world, including PSG, Barcelona, Man City and many more, they are primed for even bigger things with the SportFi season ready to kick off.





Learn more about fan tokens and take advantage of our major fan tokens and CHZ events.





Join Now





1）Fan Tokens have been widely adopted by top sports clubs, including FC Barcelona (BAR), Juventus (JUV), and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

2）Fan Tokens are at the heart of SportFi (Sports Finance), an emerging crypto sector where elite sports meet digital assets.

3）Fan Tokens are utility assets offering holders the ability to participate in voting, influence club decisions, and gain access to exclusive rewards and experiences.

4）Major Fan Tokens are available to trade on MEXC now!









Fan tokens are an official class of digital assets bridging the worlds of sports and blockchain, creating a new level of engagement for sports enthusiasts worldwide.





Unlike traditional sports memorabilia or membership cards, Fan tokens are issued on blockchain networks—predominantly Chiliz Chain—featuring decentralization, tradability, and verifiability. Each club or sports organization can issue its own exclusive token, for example, FC Barcelona's BAR token and Juventus's JUV token. These tokens not only symbolize fans’ support for their teams but also grant tangible rights and real-world value to their holders.





Fantokens.com is the leading data source and aggregator for the Fan Token asset class, where the latest information can be found on more than 80 major fan tokens.





Fan tokens are minted on Chiliz Chain—the Sports Blockchain. Chiliz (CHZ) is the native currency of Chiliz Chain and the driving force behind the Fan token ecosystem.





According to data from FanTokens.com , the total market capitalization of CHZ and fan tokens exceeds $562 million at the time of writing. These figures highlight the rapid growth and vast potential of fan tokens and SportFi within the sports industry, especially given the potential impact of major sporting catalysts, including the forthcoming 2026 World Cup.













Voting rights are one of the most distinctive features of fan tokens. Fans who hold these tokens can participate in various polls organized by their clubs and influence certain decisions. These polls may cover areas such as jersey design, goal celebration songs, or welcome ceremonies for new players.





Exclusive rewards and experiences are another key feature of fan tokens. Token holders can access exclusive perks such as match tickets, player meet-and-greets, signed jerseys, and VIP matchday experiences. These are often priceless opportunities that money alone can't buy, enhancing fans' sense of belonging and loyalty.





Tradability adds an economic aspect to fan tokens. Fans can freely buy and sell them on major cryptocurrency exchanges, with prices fluctuating based on market supply and demand.









Football clubs are the main driving force behind fan tokens. Europe's top-tier giants, such as Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Arsenal, have all launched their own tokens. These clubs collectively have hundreds of millions of fans worldwide, providing a massive user base for fan tokens.





National team tokens represent the pride and honor of their respective countries. Tokens such as Argentina's represent the pride and honor of their respective countries. Tokens such as Argentina's ARG and Portugal's POR allow fans to show support for their national teams. These tokens often experience trading surges during major tournaments like the World Cup.













Fan tokens for some of the biggest teams in the world are available right here on MEXC. You can trade them now and take advantage of low fees, lightning-fast trades, diverse asset coverage, and outstanding liquidity.





Discover the official digital assets for AC Milan (ACM), Arsenal (AFC), Barcelona (BAR), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Man City (CITY), Argentina (ARG), AS Monaco (ASM), Crystal Palace (CPFC), Everton (EFC), Inter Milan (INTER), Leeds United (LUFC), Flamengo (MENGO), Napoli (NAP), OG Esports (OG), Portugal (POR), Sauber (SAUBER) and Corinthians (SCCP) at MEXC.





Here's an example of how to purchase the PSG fan token on MEXC:

1) Open and log in to the MEXC App or visit the official website

2) Search for PSG in the search bar and select Spot trading for PSG.

3) Choose your order type, enter the amount and price, and complete the trade.





Buy PSG









MEXC Launches CHZ and Fan Tokens Events





In celebration of the forthcoming SportFi season, MEXC has launched major fan token and CHZ events.





The event offers 0-fee trading and the chance to earn up to 400% APY through staking! New users who deposit and trade popular fan tokens such as PSG, JUV, BAR, ASM, NAP, LUFC, SCCP, CPFC, and EFC can share 1,600,000 CHZ and 250,000 USDT in Futures bonuses!





Exciting rewards await!





Join Now





If you wish to find out more about Fan Tokens, check out Fantokens.com





Backed by major teams with millions of global fans, Fan Tokens are continuing to grow as the ecosystem expands. Learn more about them and explore the developing world of SportFi on MEXC .



