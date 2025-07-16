What is the MEXC Insurance Fund? Unlocking the Key to How MEXC Safeguards User Funds

As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow rapidly, derivatives trading—particularly Futures—has become a primary tool for investors to engage in leveraged strategies. However, the high-volatility and high-leverage nature of these markets also brings significant risk. During extreme market conditions, users may not only face liquidation, but also experience negative balance, where losses exceed their initial margin. In such cases, the Insurance Fund plays a critical role as a risk buffer, helping protect trader interests and maintain platform stability.













maintenance margin. To prevent further risk, the trading platform forcefully Liquidation occurs when a user's position incurs losses that bring their margin balance below the required. To prevent further risk, the trading platform forcefully closes the position . For example, if a user opens a high-leverage long position and the market price suddenly drops, their margin may become insufficient to cover the losses. In this case, the system will automatically intervene and liquidate the position to prevent further liabilities.









While similar in definition to liquidation, negative balance events have more severe consequences. A negative balance event occurs when, after the system takes over and forcefully liquidates a position, extreme market volatility or insufficient liquidity causes the final execution price to be worse than the bankruptcy price—meaning the actual loss exceeds the margin held for the position. For example, if an investor shorts Bitcoin with a liquidation price of 30,000 USDT, and the market suddenly surges past 30,000, there may be few orders near that price in the order book. If the system fails to fill the liquidation quickly or at favorable prices, and the position is settled at a worse price than the bankruptcy threshold, the resulting loss may exceed the original margin. This is a negative balance event. In such cases, the excess loss is covered by the MEXC Insurance Fund Account.









The MEXC Insurance Fund Account is a reserve pool designed to help protect traders from excessive losses in derivatives trading. When a position is liquidated and the loss exceeds the margin, the Insurance Fund compensates for the shortfall.





The Insurance Fund grows from the residual value generated when liquidation orders are filled on the market at prices better than the bankruptcy price. When market liquidity is sufficient, liquidation orders can be filled at or above the bankruptcy price, generating surplus value. This surplus is then contributed to the Insurance Fund to offset future negative balance events.





Through this protective mechanism, the MEXC Insurance Fund Account acts as a strong line of defense for investors. Even under extreme market conditions, it provides a safety net that helps limit losses and maintain the platform’s financial stability.









To ensure the transparency and credibility of the Insurance Fund Account, MEXC provides users with an easy and accessible way to view the data.





Futures → Information → Insurance Fund Account, or simply Users can log in to the official MEXC website and navigate to, or simply click this link to view the current and historical balances of the Insurance Fund for each trading pair. The data is updated regularly and is fully open and transparent.

















The MEXC Insurance Fund Account plays a critical role in the Futures market. It compensates users for negative balance events, fills funding gaps, and helps prevent platform insolvency or debt recovery actions. When a counterparty’s position is liquidated, the Insurance Fund ensures that profitable traders receive their full entitled earnings without being impacted by losses on the other side. It also reduces the frequency of Auto-Deleveraging (ADL), preserving position control for profitable traders. In addition, a well-funded Insurance Fund strengthens platform stability, boosts user confidence, and enhances MEXC’s overall competitiveness.









The risks of liquidation and negative balance events in cryptocurrency futures trading are significant challenges that every investor must face. By understanding their definitions and consequences—as well as the protective mechanism of the MEXC Insurance Fund—investors can better navigate these risks and safeguard their rights and assets. However, all investments carry risk, and entering the market should be done with caution. While pursuing high returns, investors should remain vigilant and rational to avoid potential losses.





As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve and mature, MEXC will also continue to enhance its risk management systems to provide a safer and more stable trading environment for users. At present, the crypto market is displaying unprecedented energy and potential. Futures trading, as a key component, offers investors diversified profit opportunities and vast growth potential. With its deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and user-centric services, MEXC has become the platform of choice for many futures traders. We welcome you to join MEXC and explore the evolving world of crypto derivatives—seize emerging opportunities, stay ahead of market trends, and work toward sustainable wealth creation in a secure and professional trading environment.





