When Is AAPL’s Earnings Date? Q1 2026 Forecast & How to Trade AAPL on MEXC



As we approach the end of January, the financial world turns its eyes to Cupertino. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is gearing up to release its Fiscal Q1 2026 Earnings Report, a critical event that often sets the tone for the entire tech sector (Nasdaq-100).

For traders, this earnings call is pivotal. It will reveal the first real sales data for the iPhone 17 lineup and the monetization progress of Apple Intelligence features.

But did you know you don't need a traditional brokerage account to capitalize on this volatility? MEXC offers a powerful way to trade Apple's price action using USDT Futures.

This guide covers the estimated earnings date, Wall Street forecasts, and a tutorial on how to Long or Short AAPL (AAPL STOCK) on MEXC.



When is AAPL's Earnings Date? (Q1 2026)

Based on Apple’s historical reporting schedule and Nasdaq calendar data, the estimated date for the Q1 2026 earnings release is:

Estimated Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Time: After Market Close (approx. 4:30 PM ET)

Conference Call: 5:00 PM ET with CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

Note: Q1 is typically Apple's biggest quarter, covering the crucial holiday shopping season (October, November, December).

To trade this event successfully, you need to know what the "Smart Money" is expecting. Here is the consensus from Wall Street analysts:

Revenue Expectation: Analysts project revenue to surpass $125 Billion, driven by a "Super Cycle" upgrade for the iPhone 17. EPS (Earnings Per Share): Consensus estimates hover around $2.65 - $2.72. A beat on this number often triggers an immediate price surge. Key Metric - "Services" Growth: Keep an eye on the Services revenue (App Store, iCloud, Apple TV+). Growth above 12% YoY is considered a bullish signal. AI Guidance: Any mention of "monetizable AI features" for 2026 will likely be the biggest catalyst for volatility.





Why would a crypto trader use MEXC to trade Apple instead of a traditional broker? The answer lies in flexibility and capital efficiency.

USDT Settlement: You trade AAPLSTOCK using USDT. There is no need to convert your crypto back to Fiat (USD) or wait days for bank transfers. Ability to Short: In a traditional account, "shorting" a stock is complex and requires margin approval. On MEXC, you can click "Open Short" just as easily as "Open Long" to profit if earnings disappoint. Leverage: MEXC Futures allows you to trade AAPL with leverage. This means you can open a larger position with a smaller amount of capital (e.g., using 100 USDT to open a 1,000 USDT position). No PDT Rules: Unlike US brokerages that require a $25,000 balance for Day Trading (Pattern Day Trader rule), MEXC allows high-frequency trading with no minimum balance restrictions.





MEXC lists Apple under the contract ticker AAPLSTOCK. This is a USDT-Margined Perpetual Contract that tracks the price of Apple Inc.

Follow these steps to trade the earnings volatility:

Log In: Access your MEXC Account.

Transfer: Move USDT from your Spot Wallet to your Futures Wallet.

Navigate to Futures Trading .

In the search bar, type "AAPL" .

Select the pair: AAPL STOCK USDT.

Before opening a position, adjust your settings:

Leverage: Choose your leverage multiplier (e.g., 5x, 10x, 20x). Warning: Higher leverage increases liquidation risk.

Margin Mode: Select Cross (shares margin with other positions) or Isolated (limits risk to this specific trade).

Bullish? (Expect Earnings Beat): Select "Open Long". You profit if AAPL price goes UP.

Bearish? (Expect Earnings Miss): Select "Open Short". You profit if AAPL price goes DOWN.





Trading AAPLSTOCK Contracts on MEXC opens up sophisticated strategies for the January 29th event.

Do you own physical Apple shares in a traditional brokerage account but fear a post-earnings drop?

Strategy: Open a small Short Position on MEXC (AAPLSTOCK).

Result: If Apple stock falls, the profits from your MEXC Short position can offset the losses in your traditional portfolio. This is a pro-level risk management tactic.

Earnings reports often cause "Whipsaw" movement—prices spike up and down rapidly in the first 15 minutes.

Strategy: Traders often wait for the initial reaction after the report drops (4:30 PM ET) to identify the trend direction before opening a leveraged position.

Set a Stop-Loss: Always set an automatic Stop-Loss price. Earnings volatility can be extreme.

Watch Market Hours: While crypto trades 24/7, the AAPLSTOCK contract price moves primarily during US Stock Market hours (9:30 AM - 4:00 PM ET).





The Q1 2026 Apple Earnings date is fast approaching. Whether you want to speculate on the success of the iPhone 17 or hedge against a tech sector correction, MEXC Futures provides the professional tools to trade AAPL directly with USDT.

Don't just watch the numbers—trade the move.





Q: When is the exact date for AAPL Q1 2026 earnings?

A: While not yet officially confirmed by Apple, historical data points to Thursday, January 29, 2026.





Q: Can I trade AAPL on MEXC with leverage?

A: Yes, MEXC offers AAPLSTOCK USDT futures which support leverage trading. Please trade responsibly.





Q: Do I need US Dollars (USD) to trade Apple on MEXC?

A: No. All trades on MEXC Futures are settled in USDT (Tether). You can trade traditional stocks using only cryptocurrency.