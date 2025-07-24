XRP Soars 18% as U.S. Unveils Three Major Crypto Bills

In July 2025, the U.S. Congress passed three landmark cryptocurrency bills simultaneously, marking a pivotal moment for global digital asset markets. This legislative breakthrough has acted as a powerful catalyst, with Ripple’s XRP surging 18% in a single day and reaching a new high not seen since 2018. Beyond the market rally, these bills reshape the U.S. regulatory landscape, setting clear expectations for stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and major crypto assets. Collectively, they signal a shift in the federal government’s stance toward a framework characterized by regulatory clarity, asset commoditization, and support for decentralization.









The passage of these three bills reflects a strategic repositioning by U.S. policymakers toward fostering responsible growth in the digital asset sector. By addressing long-standing regulatory uncertainties, the legislation offers a much-needed structure across three critical dimensions: oversight authority, the legal status of stablecoins, and the scope of CBDC development. Each bill targets a distinct area, together creating a clearer, more open, and market-aligned regulatory environment.









The CLARITY Act introduces a “bright-line test” to determine whether a digital asset should be classified as a security or a commodity. Assets deemed sufficiently decentralized are to be regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This represents a significant win for Ripple, which has long advocated for XRP to fall outside the jurisdiction of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The legislation also sets a favorable precedent for other decentralized assets such as ETH and SOL , helping restore investor confidence across the broader market.









The GENIUS Act establishes a regulatory framework specifically for stablecoins, including requirements for institutional-grade custody and transparent reserve audits. Ripple-backed RLUSD is among the first stablecoins to enter pilot programs within the U.S. banking system. As a bridge between fiat and on-chain payments, XRP stands to benefit from increased utility and integration into financial infrastructure. This development further strengthens XRP’s role in cross-border payments and the broader stablecoin ecosystem.









The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing a retail-facing central bank digital currency (CBDC) without explicit congressional approval. This underscores a cautious approach toward state-controlled digital currencies and sends a strong signal that U.S. policy is more inclined to support private-sector innovation and decentralized crypto ecosystems. As a result, assets like XRP, known for their privacy protections, rapid settlements, and global transaction capabilities, are likely to gain renewed traction.









Following the announcement of favorable regulatory developments, XRP emerged as a primary beneficiary. According to MEXC data, XRP recorded an 18% gain within 24 hours, briefly surpassing 3.60 USDT—its highest level since January 2018. Trading volume surged, while the number of active on-chain addresses and wallets increased significantly, positioning XRP among the top-performing major assets during the period.









Meanwhile, movement of funds from Ripple’s founding team was observed at market highs. On-chain data indicates that in mid-July, co-founder Chris Larsen transferred XRP valued at over $26 million to Coinbase. While this activity raised some concerns, it is generally interpreted as a routine profit-taking measure and has not impacted the overall bullish trend.









With Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs already approved, market attention is shifting to the next potential candidate—XRP.





Financial institutions such as ProShares have launched ETFs based on XRP futures, and Truth Social has included XRP in its “crypto blue-chip ETF basket.” Following the approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs , momentum is building for XRP to become the next ETF listing. If the regulatory environment continues to ease, a potential XRP spot ETF could be a major catalyst for the next phase of growth.





As regulations improve and market interest rises, the XRP spot ETF is entering a critical stage of public and policy preparation. If launched, it could bring structural capital inflows and open new channels for institutional adoption.









Ripple has made significant progress in ecosystem development, further reinforcing market confidence in XRP:





Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, has entered pilot phases in both the U.S. and Japan. Backed by institutional-grade settlement mechanisms and real-time on-chain payment capabilities, RLUSD bridges traditional financial systems with blockchain infrastructure. XRP plays a pivotal role in this ecosystem, serving as a bridge asset that facilitates efficient and low-cost transaction settlement.





In addition, Ripple is accelerating its expansion across Asia through a strategic partnership with Japan’s SBI Holdings. Together, they are piloting XRP-stablecoin exchange solutions in local markets. This collaboration enhances XRP’s payment utility and adoption, particularly within regulated markets like Japan.





Ripple is also actively involved in global discussions on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), advocating for technical standards that prioritize privacy, interoperability, and decentralization. Through these initiatives, Ripple is charting a distinct path within the evolving digital currency landscape.





From stablecoin integration and payment network infrastructure to regulatory engagement, Ripple is steadily building a comprehensive global financial ecosystem with XRP at its core—laying the foundation for sustained long-term growth.









XRP’s recent surge is more than just a price rally. It reflects the combined impact of regulatory developments, ecosystem expansion, and shifting market sentiment. The passage of three landmark crypto bills in the United States signals that the world’s largest economy is beginning to formally recognize and support the development of decentralized digital assets. This moment may well mark a pivotal turning point in global crypto regulation. As a well-established asset with clear use cases and active compliance efforts, XRP is among the first to benefit. Should a spot ETF launch and stablecoin regulations be implemented alongside improving macro liquidity, XRP's market performance could ascend to even greater heights.





XRP is emerging from the shadows of regulatory uncertainty and redefining itself as a leading asset characterized by policy support, real-world applications, and mainstream market adoption. This transformation could mark the beginning of its true “second rise.”





