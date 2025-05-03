Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
XRP Price(XRP)
The current price of XRP (XRP) today is 2.1831 USD with a current market cap of $ 127.72B USD. XRP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XRP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 43.20M USD
- XRP price change within the day is -1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 58.50B USD
Get real-time price updates of the XRP to USD price on MEXC.
Track the price changes of XRP for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.026295
|-1.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.138
|+6.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3114
|-12.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.4856
|-18.20%
Today, XRP recorded a change of $ -0.026295 (-1.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.XRP 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.138 (+6.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.XRP 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, XRP saw a change of $ -0.3114 (-12.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.XRP 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.4856 (-18.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of XRP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-1.19%
-0.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ripple is the base currency of the Ripple network, which can be circulated throughout the ripple network. It has a total supply of 100 billion, and is gradually decreasing as the number of transactions increases. Ripple's operating company is Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin). Ripple currency is the only common currency in the ripple system. It is different from other currencies in the system. For example, CNY and USD cannot be cashed out across gateways. In other words, the CNY issued by the A gateway can only be cashed out at the A gateway, not the B gateway. Otherwise, you have to convert it into CNY of B gateway via pending-order of ripple system. However, Ripple has no such restrictions at all. It is universal in the ripple system. Ripple (XRP), same as Bitcoin, is a digital currency based on math and cryptography. But what different from the no-real-use Bitcoin is that XRP plays the role of connection and boasts security guarantee function in the Ripple system. Security-guarantee is indispensable, which requires that the gateway participating in this protocol must hold a small amount of XRP.
XRP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.
Additionally, you can:
- Check XRP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about XRP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XRP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XRP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XRP price prediction page.
Tracing XRP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XRP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XRP price history page.
Looking for how to buy XRP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XRP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 XRP to VND
₫57,448.2765
|1 XRP to AUD
A$3.383805
|1 XRP to GBP
￡1.637325
|1 XRP to EUR
€1.921128
|1 XRP to USD
$2.1831
|1 XRP to MYR
RM9.321837
|1 XRP to TRY
₺84.202167
|1 XRP to JPY
¥316.33119
|1 XRP to RUB
₽180.520539
|1 XRP to INR
₹184.755753
|1 XRP to IDR
Rp35,788.518864
|1 XRP to KRW
₩3,057.562536
|1 XRP to PHP
₱121.511346
|1 XRP to EGP
￡E.110.814156
|1 XRP to BRL
R$12.334515
|1 XRP to CAD
C$3.012678
|1 XRP to BDT
৳266.11989
|1 XRP to NGN
₦3,498.548736
|1 XRP to UAH
₴90.81696
|1 XRP to VES
Bs187.7466
|1 XRP to PKR
Rs615.459552
|1 XRP to KZT
₸1,123.554246
|1 XRP to THB
฿72.26061
|1 XRP to TWD
NT$67.043001
|1 XRP to AED
د.إ8.011977
|1 XRP to CHF
Fr1.790142
|1 XRP to HKD
HK$16.919025
|1 XRP to MAD
.د.م20.215506
|1 XRP to MXN
$42.745098
For a more in-depth understanding of XRP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
