What is XRP (XRP)

Ripple is the base currency of the Ripple network, which can be circulated throughout the ripple network. It has a total supply of 100 billion, and is gradually decreasing as the number of transactions increases. Ripple's operating company is Ripple Labs (formerly OpenCoin). Ripple currency is the only common currency in the ripple system. It is different from other currencies in the system. For example, CNY and USD cannot be cashed out across gateways. In other words, the CNY issued by the A gateway can only be cashed out at the A gateway, not the B gateway. Otherwise, you have to convert it into CNY of B gateway via pending-order of ripple system. However, Ripple has no such restrictions at all. It is universal in the ripple system. Ripple (XRP), same as Bitcoin, is a digital currency based on math and cryptography. But what different from the no-real-use Bitcoin is that XRP plays the role of connection and boasts security guarantee function in the Ripple system. Security-guarantee is indispensable, which requires that the gateway participating in this protocol must hold a small amount of XRP.

XRP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your XRP investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XRP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about XRP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your XRP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

XRP Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XRP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our XRP price prediction page.

XRP Price History

Tracing XRP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XRP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our XRP price history page.

How to buy XRP (XRP)

Looking for how to buy XRP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase XRP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XRP to Local Currencies

1 XRP to VND ₫ 57,448.2765 1 XRP to AUD A$ 3.383805 1 XRP to GBP ￡ 1.637325 1 XRP to EUR € 1.921128 1 XRP to USD $ 2.1831 1 XRP to MYR RM 9.321837 1 XRP to TRY ₺ 84.202167 1 XRP to JPY ¥ 316.33119 1 XRP to RUB ₽ 180.520539 1 XRP to INR ₹ 184.755753 1 XRP to IDR Rp 35,788.518864 1 XRP to KRW ₩ 3,057.562536 1 XRP to PHP ₱ 121.511346 1 XRP to EGP ￡E. 110.814156 1 XRP to BRL R$ 12.334515 1 XRP to CAD C$ 3.012678 1 XRP to BDT ৳ 266.11989 1 XRP to NGN ₦ 3,498.548736 1 XRP to UAH ₴ 90.81696 1 XRP to VES Bs 187.7466 1 XRP to PKR Rs 615.459552 1 XRP to KZT ₸ 1,123.554246 1 XRP to THB ฿ 72.26061 1 XRP to TWD NT$ 67.043001 1 XRP to AED د.إ 8.011977 1 XRP to CHF Fr 1.790142 1 XRP to HKD HK$ 16.919025 1 XRP to MAD .د.م 20.215506 1 XRP to MXN $ 42.745098

XRP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XRP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XRP What is the price of XRP (XRP) today? The live price of XRP (XRP) is 2.1831 USD . What is the market cap of XRP (XRP)? The current market cap of XRP is $ 127.72B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XRP by its real-time market price of 2.1831 USD . What is the circulating supply of XRP (XRP)? The current circulating supply of XRP (XRP) is 58.50B USD . What was the highest price of XRP (XRP)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of XRP (XRP) is 3.3986 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XRP (XRP)? The 24-hour trading volume of XRP (XRP) is $ 43.20M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!