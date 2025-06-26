Crypto assets are included in US mortgage assessments for the first time, and the man behind it is actually an early Bitcoin supporter

PANews
2025/06/26 14:27
U
U$0.01108+0.54%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00702-0.56%

Author: Nancy, PANews

On June 26, the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) issued a milestone directive, formally requiring for the first time that crypto assets be included in the mortgage asset evaluation system. Although the policy is still in the early stages of exploration and the specific details are not yet fully clear, the strategic significance of its role in accelerating the move of cryptocurrencies toward mainstream finance has sparked heated discussions in the crypto community.

Crypto assets are planned to be listed as collateral for US mortgages, and many details are yet to be finalized

A few days ago, William J. Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, posted on social media that the agency will conduct research on the "suitability of cryptocurrency assets in mortgage qualification assessments."

A few days later, Pulte announced again, “After in-depth research, and in response to President Trump’s vision of making the United States the world’s crypto capital, today I have ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare to include cryptocurrencies as assets in mortgage loans.”

FHFA pointed out in the official document that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac play a key role in the U.S. housing finance system, providing stability and liquidity to the secondary market for residential mortgages through prudent standards to ensure sustainable, long-term home ownership. Cryptocurrency is an emerging asset class that may provide opportunities for wealth accumulation outside the stock and bond markets, but it has long been not included in the housing loan assessment standards and can only be considered if it is converted into US dollars before the loan is issued. FHFA believes that the inclusion of more diverse asset classes will help to more comprehensively assess the borrower's reserve capacity and enhance the feasibility of sustainable home ownership for borrowers with good credit.

As the regulator of these two companies, FHFA issued a number of instructions: First, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac must develop and submit a proposal to study the inclusion of cryptocurrencies as an asset class that can be included in reserves in their single-family home loan risk assessments, and such assets must not be required to be converted into U.S. dollars before the loan is completed, that is, they must be included in the reserves in spot form; second, companies can only consider cryptocurrency assets that can be issued asset certificates and stored by centralized exchanges regulated by the United States, and such exchanges must comply with all applicable laws and regulations; third, when formulating relevant assessment mechanisms, each company should comprehensively consider and introduce necessary risk mitigation measures, including but not limited to adjustments for market volatility, and applying sufficient risk-based adjustment factors to the proportion of cryptocurrencies in reserve assets; fourth, before implementing any institutional changes, companies must first obtain approval from their boards of directors and then submit them to the Federal Housing Finance Agency for review.

Crypto assets are included in US mortgage assessments for the first time, and the man behind it is actually an early Bitcoin supporter

Currently, the order has officially come into effect, and FHFA requires Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to speed up research and implementation within a "reasonable and feasible time frame." However, the document did not disclose the specific scope of application, the list of currencies that can be included, the reform timetable, or the legal and responsibility divisions, and is still in the early stages of policy exploration.

The policy comes at a time when the U.S. housing market is facing multiple pressures. Constrained by high interest rates and insufficient housing supply, U.S. mortgage issuance fell to near-historic lows in the first quarter of 2025. Refinancing business is sluggish, with first-time homebuyers accounting for only 30% of total sales in May, far below the historical average of 40%. The national homeownership rate has fallen to 65.1%, the lowest level since 2020. More and more young people are postponing their home purchase decisions, having to choose to rely on their parents or delay home purchase decisions in a high-rent environment.

As two key government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) in the U.S. housing finance system, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's main mission is to provide liquidity to the U.S. housing mortgage market and stabilize the market by purchasing and securitizing loans. Together, they guarantee approximately half of the U.S. housing loan market.

Therefore, the FHFA's move is seen by the outside world as a breakthrough strategy to alleviate structural problems, especially considering the increasing popularity of crypto assets among young Americans. Increasing their participation in home purchases is expected to revitalize the current sluggish market. (Related reading: American young people's "financial rebellion": betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical cultural meme coins are popular )

The Director is an early supporter of Bitcoin and has received unanimous support from crypto experts

"This will be one of the most important things I've done since I took office," Pulte said.

FHFA's new policy quickly attracted widespread attention and heated discussions in the crypto circle. "Crypto Czar" David Sacks, Strategy founder Michael Saylor and others expressed their support, believing that this is another important turning point for crypto assets to move towards mainstream finance.

"Congratulations! Future generations will remember this moment when Bitcoin was officially integrated into the 'American Dream'. Bitcoin has been recognized as a reserve asset by the US housing finance system, which is a milestone moment for institutional adoption of Bitcoin and recognition as collateral." Michael Saylor commented.

Well-known investor Anthony Pompliano pointed out that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac now allow borrowers to use Bitcoin and crypto assets as part of their asset proof when applying for a mortgage. He believes that this reform should have been implemented long ago and thanks Pulte for making this historic progress.

Real estate investor Grant Cardone pointed out that the entry of Bitcoin into the real estate sector will subvert traditional real estate investment, and more importantly, solve many long-standing pain points in real estate. This change will completely revolutionize the investment method from simple single-family home ownership to complex commercial real estate. Under Pulte's leadership of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and Trump's directive to promote the United States to become the global crypto center, the change is accelerating.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley also emphasized that “Bitcoin is a high-quality collateral asset and can now be included as an asset in mortgage applications. In 2025, cryptocurrency is gradually moving towards the mainstream financial system.”

In fact, Pulte is a professional with a senior background in the real estate industry. As the fifth director of FHFA, who officially took office in March this year, Pulte was appointed by US President Trump for a five-year term. He is the grandson of William Pulte, the founder of Pulte Group, a well-known American residential construction company. Pulte Group is one of the three largest residential builders in the United States, and has delivered more than 800,000 homes, with business covering 44 markets and 23 states. Before serving as the director of FHFA, Pulte briefly served as a member of the board of directors of Pulte Group.

Crypto assets are included in US mortgage assessments for the first time, and the man behind it is actually an early Bitcoin supporter

At the same time, Pulte is also a supporter of cryptocurrencies. According to Pulte's financial disclosure documents made public in February this year, he holds between $500,000 and $1 million worth of Bitcoin and the same value of Solana, as well as shares in Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings and GameStop.

Crypto assets are included in US mortgage assessments for the first time, and the man behind it is actually an early Bitcoin supporter

In fact, since 2019, Pulte has publicly supported Bitcoin many times, revealing that he holds 11 Bitcoins and sees it as an important tool to help the world's poorest people, especially those who "have no bank accounts." "As a philanthropist, I hope to promote the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies." He also suggested paying attention to the trends of Bitcoin, gold and silver.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

The rise in Bitcoin is just an appearance. What really attracts stable money is this type of low-threshold, replicable computing power contract model. DEAL Mining , an innovative platform in the global blockchain finance sector, has officially launched its next-generation mobile cloud mining application, which aims to completely simplify the cryptocurrency mining process and bring real daily passive income to users. The platform does not require mining machines, does not require technical barriers, and does not even require large advance payments. It allows users to participate in mining remotely through their mobile phones, making the crypto-income system that was previously only operated by institutions simple, equal and efficient. A mobile phone, dig out your daily income In this era of accelerated digitalization, DEAL Mining provides a refreshing choice: turn your smartphone into a “mining machine” that can run anytime, anywhere. Mining is no longer exclusive to technicians, but an asset appreciation tool that everyone can master. DEAL Mining is completely cloud-based and does not rely on local hardware devices. The operation interface is intuitive and smooth, and all calculations are completed in the background. Simply activate the mining contract and users can receive digital currency income issued by the platform every day. Subverting the traditional cloud mining method DEAL Mining is supported by clean and renewable energy, striking a balance between stability and environmental protection. The system selects the most profitable coins for mining in real time, allowing users to continue to make profits without manual intervention. The main features of the platform include: 100% automated cloud mining: After activating the contract, the system operates around the clock without any technical background. Multiple currency options: Users can choose to settle their earnings in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green energy driven: All data centers use clean energy, which is in line with the global green financial development direction. Bank-level security standards: Cooperate with security companies such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure the security of user assets and data. Global coverage: Currently serving 200+ countries and providing 24-hour multi-language support. How to get started with DEAL Mining? It only takes three steps to start your automatic mining journey: 1. Register an account: New users can get a $15 registration bonus. No top-up is required. You can receive $0.60 per day. 2. Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of flexible contracts, ranging from short-term trials to high-return long-term plans, and supports US dollar denominated. 3. Start mining: The system starts immediately after the contract is activated, and daily income is automatically settled. When the balance reaches $100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested. Stable peg to the US dollar, free and flexible settlement Although the platform contracts are denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can use a variety of crypto assets for recharge, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, SOL, LTC and other mainstream currencies. All recharge amounts will be converted into US dollars instantly to protect users from currency price fluctuations; when withdrawing, the system can automatically convert US dollars back to cryptocurrencies at the real-time exchange rate, which is flexible and efficient. Who is suitable for DEAL Mining? The platform is not for tech geeks, but is designed for a wider range of people: ⦁Newcomers to the crypto market: no need to configure mining machines, and no need to worry about market fluctuations; ⦁Workers: want to generate passive income through mobile phones in their spare time; ⦁Family users: are looking for a low-risk, sustainable digital sideline; ⦁Retirees and students: hope to obtain stable growth with small investments; ⦁Investors and business owners: hope to obtain more flexible and automated income channels through efficient deployment of funds. About DEAL Mining DEAL Mining is a global mobile cloud mining platform dedicated to creating a simple, efficient and environmentally friendly digital asset value-added channel. The platform follows global compliance standards and adopts advanced blockchain technology to provide users with a safe and transparent profit experience. It not only lowers the threshold for mining, but also uses actual profits to allow more people to take the initiative in digital wealth. In the past, mining meant noise, heat, and high investment; now, it only requires a mobile phone.In an environment where the price of coins fluctuates repeatedly, cloud mining platforms like DEAL Mining provide a robust path that does not rely on speculation or betting on market fluctuations. For those who want to enter the crypto world in a more controlled way, this “zero-equipment” mining method may be the entrance they have been waiting for.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004956-2.42%
MAY
MAY$0.04934-1.53%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08075-2.85%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19664-5.54%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009354-18.26%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 19:52
1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

According to PANews on July 31st, 1inch announced the launch of a new token early warning system, powered by 1inch Shield and based on information provided by Web3 Antivirus. 1inch
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01467-6.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001272+1.43%
1INCH
1INCH$0.2421-1.42%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 19:16
“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

PANews reported on August 2 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), "insider whales" opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions, opening short orders of 3333333
Share
PANews2025/08/02 20:29

Trending News

More

Cryptocurrency Mining Machines Have Become Scrap Metal, But This “Zero-Equipment Mining” Method Has Quietly Become Popular

1inch Launches Token Early Warning System

“Insider whales” opened 20x leveraged XRP and SOL short positions with a total value of $17.07 million

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.