Iran’s Nobitex Starts Recovery Efforts After $90M Exploit

CryptoNews
2025/06/30 12:25
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.5811-4.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993+3.02%
Triathon
GROW$0.0091--%
Major
MAJOR$0.15677+1.56%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05309-5.31%

Iran’s largest crypto exchange, Nobitex, has begun restoring user access to wallets after suffering a major cyberattack that drained over $90m in assets earlier this month.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Tehran-based platform said that wallet access was being reactivated in phases, beginning with verified users and spot wallets.

Other wallet types will follow, contingent on the completion of identity checks. Nobitex urged users to complete verification promptly and noted that wallet balances would become visible once all security and data accuracy checks were finalized.

“We are working to resume withdrawal, deposit, and trading services for verified users with minimal delay,” the company said. It warned that the timeline may shift depending on technical conditions and additional security requirements.

Users Risk Losing Funds if Deposits Are Sent to Outdated Wallets, Nobitex Says

The company also advised users not to deposit funds to previously issued wallet addresses, which are now invalid due to a full system migration.

Any transfers to the old addresses could result in permanent fund loss. Users relying on automated systems such as mining rigs or saved withdrawal configurations were told to update their details or wait for new personal addresses to be issued.

The platform’s gradual reboot follows a highly disruptive breach earlier this month. The cyberattack prompted Iran’s central bank to intervene.

Authorities React to Hack With Curbs on Operating Hours for Domestic Exchanges

Authorities have since ordered all domestic crypto exchanges to limit operations between 10am and 8pm. This measure aims to strengthen security and reduce the risk of after-hours attacks.

Meanwhile, the pro-Israel hacking group Predatory Sparrow, also known as Gonjeshke Darande, claimed responsibility for the breach. The incident marks yet another escalation in cyberwarfare involving state-linked actors in the region.

Nobitex handles the bulk of Iran’s crypto trades. It plays a key role in the country’s expanding digital asset ecosystem.

However, the recent breach has shaken user confidence. It has also raised concerns about the strength of Iran’s broader financial infrastructure, especially as cyber threats grow more sophisticated.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PANews reported on July 31 that the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive meeting at which it remained unchanged, in line with
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05293-5.46%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:59
The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, the Philippine government announced that it would begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain. On Wednesday, Maria Francesca Montes-Del Rosario, Undersecretary
Share
PANews2025/07/31 18:59
Sources familiar with the matter: Twenty One Capital is considering providing US dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral

Sources familiar with the matter: Twenty One Capital is considering providing US dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral

PANews reported on July 30th that Bloomberg News reported that cryptocurrency firm Twenty One Capital is considering whether to offer dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral, citing a person familiar
Share
PANews2025/07/30 21:28

Trending News

More

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

The Philippine government announced that it will begin notarizing documents on the Polygon blockchain.

Sources familiar with the matter: Twenty One Capital is considering providing US dollar loans using Bitcoin as collateral

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group Releases Q2 Financial Report: Financial Assets Reach $3.1 Billion, Up Approximately 800% Year-Over-Year

Data: Ethereum's daily active addresses increased to a one-year high of 841,100