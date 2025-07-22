Fosun International applies to register multiple trademarks including "Star Coin" in Hong Kong, which may accelerate the layout of virtual asset business

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Wenhui.com, Fosun Wealth International Holdings, a Hong Kong technology financial services and investment entity under Fosun International (0656), has recently registered trademarks in Hong Kong, including "Fosun International Crypto", "Fosun Wealth RWA" and "Fosun Coin", indicating that Fosun International will strengthen its involvement in the cryptocurrency and virtual asset industry.

It is reported that Fosun International has obtained the CSRC's No. 1 license upgrade and can provide virtual asset trading services to its customers by opening a comprehensive account on the VATP platform. Previously, Cai Hua, CEO of Star Road Technology, a subsidiary of Fosun International, said in May that it was connecting existing customers to the trading system of RWA tokenized products and preparing multiple asset tokenization projects.