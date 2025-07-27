Lender Divine Research Uses World ID to Verify Borrowers for Unsecured Crypto Loans

PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Divine Research, a San Francisco-based lender, has issued about 30,000 unsecured short-term crypto loans since December and used the iris scanning platform World ID to verify borrowers, ensuring that users cannot open multiple accounts after defaulting. Analysts believe that loans still account for only a small part of the cryptocurrency market, but as institutional investors return to the field, the lending business is receiving more and more attention. There are reports that JPMorgan Chase is studying cryptocurrency mortgages and plans to directly use crypto assets such as Bitcoin as collateral for loans.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.