The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission will allow spot crypto contracts to trade on federally registered exchanges, a landmark step to bring digital asset markets under direct federal oversight. The announcement, published Aug. 4 on the CFTC's website, is part…

CFTC to allow spot crypto contract trading on registered exchanges

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/05 11:45
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission will allow spot crypto contracts to trade on federally registered exchanges, a landmark step to bring digital asset markets under direct federal oversight.

Summary
  • The CFTC will allow trading of spot crypto contracts on federally regulated exchanges under its new “Crypto Sprint.”
  • Contracts will settle in actual digital assets like BTC and ETH, improving market transparency and compliance.
  • The initiative complements SEC efforts and could shift volumes from offshore venues to U.S. platforms.

The announcement, published Aug. 4 on the CFTC’s website, is part of the agency’s new “Crypto Sprint” initiative and aligns with the Security and Exchange Commission’s Project Crypto to streamline digital asset regulation in the U.S.

The program allows exchanges like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, which are CFTC-registered Designated Contract Markets, to list and trade spot contracts for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP (XRP).

By settling in the actual token rather than cash and reflecting the current price of the underlying cryptocurrency asset, these contracts will improve market integrity and price transparency.

CFTC acting chairman Caroline D. Pham cited existing authority under the Commodity Exchange Act, which requires retail trading of leveraged or margined commodities to take place on DCMs. “There is a clear and simple solution the CFTC can implement now,” she said, inviting public feedback through Aug. 18, 2025.

Push for regulagory clarity and market structure reform

The move implements a recommendation from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets and seeks to reduce regulatory fragmentation. The CFTC hopes to reduce redundant oversight and promote a unified federal approach by coordinating with the SEC’s jurisdiction over security tokens.

In particular, the agency’s request for comments asks interested parties to discuss the implications of Part 40 of the CFTC’s rules, Section 2(c)(2)(D) of the Commodity Exchange Act, and whether SEC frameworks would apply to specific digital assets. Early in 2026, a formal rulemaking could follow.

This change is viewed by market analysts as a significant turning point in U.S. crypto policy. Under federal regulations, trading spot cryptocurrency could lower basis risk, draw in institutional players, and tighten spreads between the spot and futures markets. U.S. DCMs could increase their market share while protecting investors by providing a regulated substitute for offshore exchanges.

The project coincides with broader legislative advancements. Digital assets now have a more defined framework thanks to the recently signed GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act. Continuing the momentum for comprehensive crypto regulation, a White House report released on July 30 called on Congress to codify additional reforms.

