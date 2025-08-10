ExchangeDEX+
Stability DAO: Funds affected by the CrediX attack, and a report is being prepared to recover funds.

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/10 08:28
DeFi
PANews reported on August 10 that according to Decrypt, in response to CrediX's "silence" after the X account was deactivated after being hacked, the DeFi protocol Stability DAO tweeted that approximately 20% to 30% of Metavault funds on its platform were affected. Stability DAO is working closely with Sonic Labs and other affected protocols and is writing a detailed report to track the team and the exploiters in the hope of recovering the funds. In addition, Stability DAO is developing a compensation and recovery plan to help affected victims, which is expected to be implemented within two weeks at the earliest. MetaVault will reopen next week, and more details will be announced at that time. Stability has previously collaborated with CrediX and integrated with CrediX about a week ago, saying that it has brought additional revenue opportunities to the platform.

What is rainbowfish FISH? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is SolThe Trophy Tomato SOLTOMATO? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is Brevis BREV-BASE (BREV)? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is The White Whale WHITEWHALE? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is BREV-BSC BREV-BSC? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

