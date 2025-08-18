Red alert: Shiba Inu price to crash as weighted funding rate sinks

Crypto.news
2025/08/18 22:20
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001262-4.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10093+0.78%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000615-8.61%
RedStone
RED$0.3675-6.63%

Shiba Inu price has entered into a bear market after falling by 20% from its highest level this month, and is at risk of more downside after forming a risky pattern and as its funding rate slips.

Summary
  • Shiba Inu price has dropped into a bear market this year.
  • The coin has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern.
  • SHIB’s funding rate has crashed to its lowest level in months.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin dropped by 3.65% on Monday, Aug. 19, and reached a low of $0.00001263. Its plunge coincided with the broader crypto market crash as Bitcoin (BTC) and most altcoins dived. 

Shiba Inu price at risk as funding rate dives

The SHIB coin token faces substantial risks that could drag it lower in the near term. CoinGlass data shows that the futures funding rate has dropped to minus 0.0074%, its lowest level in months. 

The funding rate is a small fee or rebate in perpetual futures that helps to balance the spot and the futures prices. In a negative funding rate situation, short-sellers pay longs, which is a sign that they expect the future price to be lower than the spot price.

Shiba Inu funding rateShiba Inu funding rate | Source: CoinGlass

Additional data shows that investors are dumping their SHIB coins as the supply on exchanges jumped on Monday. Investors moved tokens worth over $1.15 million for the first time in over two weeks.

There are signs that whales and smart money investors are no longer interested in Shiba Inu. Their holdings have remained intact at 61.7 billion since Aug. 6. Whale holdings have also been stagnant at 45 billion this month.

There are also signs that the daily volume of SHIB dropped to $204 million, much lower than other tokens like Pepe, Dogwifhat, and Floki.

SHIB price technical analysis

Shiba Inu price

The daily timeframe chart shows that the Shiba Inu price has remained below the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, a sign that bears are in control.

SHIB price has also formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, a popular bearish reversal pattern. The right and left shoulders are at $0.00015, and the neckline is at $0.00001027.

The Relative Strength Index has moved below the neutral point at 50, while the MACD is stuck at zero. Therefore, the token will likely have a bearish breakout, with the initial target being the neckline at $0.00001027. A drop below that level will point to more downside.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a report by the Financial Times, Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include functions such as investment
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-13.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:20
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.014-3.87%
Xai
XAI$0.04872-6.23%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009435-13.91%
Beets
BEETS$0.02575-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

$RFC market value exceeds 100 million
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1183-6.77%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.008004-2.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002056+3.62%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008941+1.24%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 10:09

Trending News

More

Musk's X will be built into a "super application" that will include investment, trading and other functions

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

A whale deposited $4 million USDC in Hyperliquid and shorted HYPE with 3x leverage.

Jefferies raises price target for Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific to $22