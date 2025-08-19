Why Is Crypto Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Updates

2025/08/19 17:13
Bitcoin
BTC$115,511.09+0.50%
XRP
XRP$3.014+1.42%
  • South Korea has suspended all crypto lending services, citing borrower risk.
  • The U.S. SEC delayed its decision on XRP ETFs until October 2025.
  • Despite recent dips, analysts say Bitcoin and Ethereum could hit $600K and ETH $15.5K by 2026.

The crypto market has been under pressure since last week, with Bitcoin dipping to $114K, Ethereum trading under $4,200, and XRP struggling to hold the $3 mark. That bearish sentiment is extending into today amid a mix of regulatory news and cautious positioning ahead of a key speech from the Federal Reserve.

Bitcoin Sentiment Cools Ahead of Powell’s Speech

Bitcoin futures sentiment has cooled after falling to 36% from a high of 70% earlier this month when the asset peaked at $124,400. At press time, Bitcoin trades near $115K, with short-term sellers still in control. 

The market greed index is now at 53, a neutral position suggesting the market has shifted away from euphoria into a holding pattern.

Investors are now waiting for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech, which could set the tone for crypto amid surging hopes of a first rate cut since December 2024 by next month. 

Despite a recent correction from its $124,450 peak to around $115,300, analysts believe Bitcoin is gearing up for a massive rally. Analyst AO has compared Bitcoin’s current pattern to gold’s 2006–2020 trajectory, suggesting a similar breakout could send BTC to $600,000 by 2026.

AO’s chart shows Bitcoin consolidating in a wedge similar to gold before its explosive rise, implying a 421% surge is possible. If realized, Bitcoin’s market cap could reach $12 trillion, solidifying its status as “digital gold.”

South Korea Cracks Down on Crypto Lending

Adding to the bearish pressure, in Asia, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission has ordered local crypto exchanges to suspend all lending services. The regulator flagged concerns about borrower risks, noting that more than 13% of loan users have already faced liquidation.

Exchanges that fail to comply will be subject to inspections and penalties. While existing contracts can be extended or repaid, no new loans are permitted until clearer rules are introduced in the coming months.

SEC Postpones the XRP ETF Decision

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on multiple XRP spot ETF applications until October 2025. In particular, the SEC has postponed its decisions on the CoinShares XRP ETF, the Grayscale XRP Trust, and the 21Shares Core XRP ETF.

While technically a setback, the move keeps approval prospects alive since no further extensions are possible. Pro-XRP lawyer Morgan noted that October could be pivotal for XRP and Ripple, with two major regulatory decisions potentially landing that month. Aside from ETFs, Ripple expects a decision on its banking charter application by then.

Ethereum Still Nears All-Time Highs

Ethereum, which was one of the best-performing assets this month, also dipped notably. After briefly touching $4,700 last week, Ethereum has now dipped to $4,243 at press time, which puts it 13% away from its previous all-time high of $4,868. 

Optimism remains high about Ethereum reaching as high as $15,500 by the end of this year. Industry leader Tom Lee expressed this view in a recent commentary. 

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/why-is-crypto-down-today-btc-korea-xrp-etf/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:01
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
