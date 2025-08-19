The TechBeat: Why Hydra Is the Most Practical Scaling Solution in Web3 (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## The Dating App Breach That Turned Into a Biometric Black Mirror Episode By @qryptonic [ 6 Min read ] Tea's Firebase misconfiguration exposed 1.1M sensitive messages. Read More.

By @oxylabs [ 7 Min read ] Discover the 8 best AI web scrapers of 2025, from Oxylabs to Octoparse, with features, pricing, and use cases for every skill level and business need.

Bonuz CEO Matthias Mende On Redefining Web3 Engagement

Bonuz CEO Matthias Mende On Redefining Web3 Engagement

By @penworth [ 9 Min read ] Olayimika Oyebanji sits down with Matthias Mende to uncover insights into conquering web3 engagement.

Optimizing LLM Performance with LM Cache: Architectures, Strategies, and Real-World Applications

Optimizing LLM Performance with LM Cache: Architectures, Strategies, and Real-World Applications

By @nileshbh [ 31 Min read ] LM Cache boosts LLM efficiency, scalability, and cost savings by letting the system remember previous outputs and complementing other optimizations.

10 Years of Ethereum: A Pool Founder on the Merge, the Mining Myths, and What Comes Next

By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] EMCD CEO Evgeny Kitkin talks about how the market has evolved and how the company entered the market. Read More.

How to Deploy Vertex AI Workbench with Terraform — Without UI Pain

How to Deploy Vertex AI Workbench with Terraform — Without UI Pain

By @timonovid_ir5em1fo [ 11 Min read ] Practical guide to automating Vertex AI Workbench on GCP with Terraform modules and GitLab CI—standardized configs, cost savings, and compliance-friendly workfl

How I Built Local-First Apps with React Native + RxDB (and Why Your App Probably Needs This Too)

How I Built Local-First Apps with React Native + RxDB (and Why Your App Probably Needs This Too)

By @devfamdk [ 11 Min read ] Local-first apps process data locally, sync it when you can. This means users stay happy, and you don't get midnight "the app's broken" calls.

BNS – Your Identity & Access Layer in the Confidential Web

BNS – Your Identity & Access Layer in the Confidential Web

By @beldexcoin [ 5 Min read ] This article delves into the Beldex Name Service (BNS), a decentralized domain name service on the Beldex blockchain network.

How McKinsey Rebuilt Its Business Around AI—And Why It’s Working

How McKinsey Rebuilt Its Business Around AI—And Why It's Working

By @hacker68060072 [ 4 Min read ] Discover how McKinsey integrated AI into their operations to drive efficiency, collaboration, and real business value. Learn from their approach.

Why Hydra Is the Most Practical Scaling Solution in Web3

Why Hydra Is the Most Practical Scaling Solution in Web3

By @iohk [ 6 Min read ] Hydra is Cardano's practical Layer 2 scaling solution, boosting speed, reducing costs, and enabling secure, modular dApp development for Web3 builders.

Solo Satoshi Releases the NerdQaxe++ a Sleek and Quiet Desktop Bitcoin Miner

Solo Satoshi Releases the NerdQaxe++ a Sleek and Quiet Desktop Bitcoin Miner

By @OpenSourceTheWorld [ 3 Min read ] Solo Satoshi announces NerdQaxe++ a sleek desktop Bitcoin solo miner delivering up to 6 TH/s with open firmware, low noise, and easy setup. See specs and buy.

How Graphs Boost LLM Precision and Explainability in Cybersecurity

How Graphs Boost LLM Precision and Explainability in Cybersecurity

By @leongoldberg1 [ 6 Min read ] When you combine graph representations with LLM reasoning, you get precision and explainability at a level flat data structures cannot match.

**[Mac.c Stealer Takes on AMOS:

A New Rival Shakes Up the macOS Infostealer Market](https://hackernoon.com/macc-stealer-takes-on-amos-a-new-rival-shakes-up-the-macos-infostealer-market)** By @moonlock [ 8 Min read ] Moonlock analysed Mac.c stealer, a new rival to AMOS. Learn its tactics, code reuse, and "building in public" strategy.

Microservices: Is It Worth the Trouble?

Microservices: Is It Worth the Trouble?

By @neyrox [ 4 Min read ] Microservices are not a silver bullet. They're useful for huge projects and teams — but the monolith is not obsolete and is not technical debt by default.

Presale Stage 10 for Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Comes to an End

Presale Stage 10 for Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Comes to an End

By @kashvipandey [ 3 Min read ] Little Pepe (LILPEPE) hits Stage 11 presale with $19.3M raised, 1.5x returns locked in, and Layer-2 utility driving hype before its $0.003 listing.

The Next Big Thing Isn’t on Your Phone: It’s AI-Powered XR, and It’s Already Taking Over - Part I

The Next Big Thing Isn't on Your Phone: It's AI-Powered XR, and It's Already Taking Over - Part I

By @romanaxelrod [ 9 Min read ] This article charts Big Tech's convergence on AI‑powered XR as the next paradigm, profiling Apple, Google, Meta, OpenAI, and others racing to deliver it.

The Bookmarklet Hack OpenAI Doesn’t Want You to Know About

The Bookmarklet Hack OpenAI Doesn't Want You to Know About

By @regravity [ 6 Min read ] OpenAI's Assistants API has no way to list thread IDs. Here's a 3-line bookmarklet that scrapes them all and puts control back in your hands.

Breaking Into Quant Trading: A Practical, No-Fluff Guide

Breaking Into Quant Trading: A Practical, No-Fluff Guide

By @ruslan4ezzz [ 12 Min read ] How to get a quant trading job: role types, interview prep, XYZ résumé examples, portfolio tips, and a step-by-step strategy for offers in a competitive market.

VERSES AI Changes Robotics Forever With Active Inference Breakthrough

VERSES AI Changes Robotics Forever With Active Inference Breakthrough

By @deniseholt [ 16 Min read ] Robots evolve from rigid tools to adaptive teammates with VERSES AI's Active Inference, enabling real-time reasoning, safety, and collaboration.

Perch 2.0: Bioacoustics Model for Species Identification

Perch 2.0: Bioacoustics Model for Species Identification

By @hacker-Antho [ 8 Min read ] The intersection of artificial intelligence and environmental conservation is rapidly expanding.