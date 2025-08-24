A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

The claim that "Aave will receive 7% of the WLFI token supply," which is trending in the cryptocurrency market, was denied by the WLFI team, according to Wu Blockchain. Speaking to WuBlockchain, the team stated that this information was "false and unfounded." The allegations emerged after a community member posted on the X platform. The post referenced a previously published proposal suggesting that AaveDAO would receive 20% of the protocol fees generated from WLFI Aave v3 and approximately 7% of the total WLFI supply. Following these discussions, Aave founder Stani.eth responded "yes" to the question in a comment on X, claiming that an agreement had been reached, and described community rumors as the "art of the agreement." According to the rumors, Aave's alleged 7% token share is valued at approximately $2.79 billion. For comparison, AAVE's current fully diluted market capitalization (FV) is $5.9 billion. At the time of writing, AAVE is trading at $354, a 7.5% increase in the last 24 hours. AAVE's total market capitalization stands at $5.3 billion. Chart showing the rise in AAVE price over the past week.