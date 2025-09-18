After USDT’s global victory Circle’s USDC battles Tether’s USAT in $650B USA showdown

There’s little doubt that Tether has conquered the world with USDT. With a market cap of $171 billion, it outpaces all other stablecoins combined.

Earlier this month, Tether introduced a new U.S. dollar stablecoin, USA₮, to compete with USDC in the domestic market under U.S. law.

The company named Bo Hines to lead its U.S. unit and build issuance and custody around Anchorage Digital and Cantor Fitzgerald, a move disclosed after Congress enacted a federal framework for fiat-referenced tokens.

USA₮, or USAT, is designed to meet the new regime’s reserve and disclosure requirements. The legislative backdrop arrived on July 18 when the GENIUS Act was signed, setting monthly reserve attestations, high-quality liquid asset backing, and clear supervisory lanes for both bank and qualified non-bank issuers.

The competitive field tightened further after Circle completed an initial public offering that raised about $1.05 billion, with shares priced at $31.

The near-term contest now centers on onshore distribution and reserve income

U.S. merchants and payment processors want tokens that fit cleanly within money-movement and treasury policies. This means monthly reserve certifications, bankruptcy-remote structures, and straightforward redemption mechanics.

The GENIUS Act bans issuer-paid yield, which puts the commercial model on a float scale and operating efficiency.

Circle’s structure routes most reserves into BlackRock’s Circle Reserve Fund, a money-market-style vehicle invested in short-dated Treasuries and repurchase agreements, while Tether has reported a large U.S. Treasury footprint that has grown with stablecoin demand.

Stablecoin transfer volumes reached multi-trillion levels this year, reminding treasurers that liquidity and chain coverage now matter as much as brand.

Policy harmonization outside the U.S. will shape merchant access. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority closed its consultation on issuance and custody in July, with the Bank of England considering caps on systemic holdings. Per the FCA consultation CP25/14, authorization, safeguarding, and disclosure are set to tighten in parallel with central bank oversight.

Hong Kong’s licensing regime took effect on August 1 under the HKMA, and Singapore’s MAS framework for single-currency stablecoins already prescribes reserve composition, capital, and five-day par redemptions.

A U.S. coin that fits GENIUS rules, a UK coin that meets FCA and BoE requirements, and an MAS-labeled instrument create a pathway for issuers to distribute across major financial hubs without bespoke workarounds.

Payments rails will be the practical governor of share capture through 2027

Visa has expanded stablecoin settlement to additional networks and to EURC, a step that helps issuers reach acquirers and cross-border payouts with less friction. PayPal extended PYUSD to Arbitrum and outlined Stellar plans, which shows how processors can pull settlement off congested chains when throughput and fees matter for merchant experience.

Distribution through wallets, acquirers, and card networks puts a premium on integration speed, reporting, fraud tooling, and fiat off-ramps, not only on the unit economics of reserve yields.

Monthly volumes in USDT and USDC already rival major electronic payment corridors, so small checkout routing or payment settlement improvements can shift token preference in merchant flows.

The onshore float that fits the U.S. framework will set the scoreboard for the next two years, and the numbers drive clear ranges.

A base case assumes $400 billion of U.S. onshore stablecoins by late 2026 and $650 billion by late 2027.

In that path, USDC holds 60 to 65 percent of the onshore pool as a public issuer with established bank and fintech integrations, while USAT reaches 20 to 25 percent as U.S. listings, custody, and settlement partners come online.

An upside path for Tether lifts the onshore pool to $450 billion by 2026 and $750 billion by 2027, with USAT rising to 30 to 35 percent if Anchorage and Cantor-linked plumbing accelerates adoption in U.S. venues.

A more conservative path for Tether and faster bank adoption of USDC will push USDC to a 70 to 75% share of a smaller $550 billion pool by 2027.

These are merchant and policy outcomes, not marketing narratives, and the driver is partner coverage across issuers, acquirers, and custodians.

Scenario Onshore float 2026 Onshore float 2027 USDC share USAT share Base $400B $650B 60–65% 20–25% Aggressive USAT $450B $750B 45–55% 30–35% USDC outperforms $350B $550B 70–75% 10–15%

Reserves tell the macro story that sits underneath market share

If U.S. onshore stablecoins reach one trillion dollars of float by 2027, the implied Treasury bill bid ranges from $600 billion to $900 billion, depending on whether issuers run 60 to 90 percent in bills.

The composition matters because front-end yields respond to large, persistent buyers. According to the Bank for International Settlements, strong net inflows to stablecoins have been associated with a modest fall in three-month bill yields over short windows, while outflows show larger adverse effects.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City has warned that an asset shift into bills can lower credit supply elsewhere, which introduces questions for bank funding models if stablecoins absorb deposits at scale.

Onshore float 60% in T-bills 75% in T-bills 90% in T-bills $0.5T $300B $375B $450B $1.0T $600B $750B $900B $1.5T $900B $1.125T $1.35T

The U.S. law reframes how merchants and banks treat tokenized dollars. Monthly reserve disclosures and asset quality rules move these instruments near regulated cash equivalents in many treasurer policies, even as the law bans issuer yield.

That policy architecture favors issuers that already speak the language of attestation and custody segregation. It also gives U.S. banks and broker-dealers a clearer footing for custody and settlement services, which matters for U.S. exchanges, money transmitters, and fintech lenders that handle customer funds.

According to the FCA and HKMA outlines, similar directions are taking shape in the UK and Hong Kong, which could simplify cross-listing of compliant dollar tokens once licensing is granted.

Market structure details will decide the next step

Bank relationships determine where corporate treasurers hold working balances. Processor integrations determine which token a merchant sees at checkout.

Exchange and brokerage tools determine which stablecoin dominates retail balances in U.S. venues. Those practical steps tie back to reserves and disclosures, since issuers with transparent asset ladders, frequent attestations, and predictable redemption windows tend to pass compliance reviews with fewer exceptions.

Lender demand for tokenized dollars in repo and prime brokerage will add a separate use case that depends on settlement finality and counterparty rules.

The headline question is who wins a two-to-four trillion dollar market over the decade. The next two years will not answer that total addressable market number, however, they will lock in the first tier of onshore share.

USDC enters with a public company wrapper, embedded money-market structure, and established relationships across card networks, acquirers, and custodians.

USAT brings Tether’s liquidity footprint and a U.S. legal shell that meets the monthly-disclosure test, along with a buildout that includes Anchorage Digital and Cantor Fitzgerald.

The issuer configuration is set, and with the GENIUS Act in effect, implementation timelines now govern the pace.

