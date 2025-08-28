Algorand chooses XBTO as the new market maker

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:59
Algorand, layer-1 blockchain, has selected XBTO as the new market maker to improve the depth and consistency of liquidity for ALGO. At the same time, the partnership provides that XBTO can facilitate the transfer of USDC between its custody wallets and the exchanges, thanks to the use of Algorand. 

Algorand and the new market maker for its blockchain XBTO

Algorand, the layer-1 blockchain, has selected the leader in institutional management of digital assets XBTO as its new market maker. 

In practice, it is a new partnership that aims to enhance deep and consistent liquidity for Algorand on Tier-1 and Tier-2 exchanges. 

Specifically, the market making services will enhance the depth and consistency of liquidity for ALGO, supporting the expanding use cases of the network in sectors such as digital identity systems, healthcare infrastructures, and financial services applications in global markets.

In the same way, the partnership provides that XBTO can use Algorand to facilitate the seamless transfer of USDC between its custody and exchange wallets.

The goal of XBTO is to further enhance efficiency and connectivity within the broader digital asset ecosystem.

Algorand and the partnership with XBTO 

Philippe Bekhazi, CEO of XBTO Group, emphasized his enthusiasm for the collaboration with Algorand and then added the following:

Also Harpal Singh, Chief Financial Officer of the Algorand Foundation, has released his comment on the matter: 

The 2025 roadmap and the price of ALGO

At the beginning of this August, Algorand published its new 2025 roadmap, outlining a strategy to accelerate the adoption of blockchain on a global scale. 

Among the various innovations, Algorand has introduced the “Project King Safety”, which is an economic model of the protocol designed to strengthen the long-term sustainability and security of the network. 

The xGov Governance is instead a fully on-chain governance system, community-driven, that allows for transparent and participatory management of grant allocations. The launch of xGov is scheduled for Q3 2025. 

The developer toolkit has also been optimized with version Algokit 4.0 with the launch scheduled for 2026. The same fate will happen to the Rocca Wallet, which is a new self-custody wallet completely redesigned, intended for mainstream and non-technical users. 
From that moment to today, the price of ALGO, however, has seen a decline of -10%. At the time of writing, ALGO is worth $0.25.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/27/algorand-chooses-xbto-as-the-new-market-maker-to-support-the-liquidity-of-algo/

