ALT Season Buzz: Total3 Breaks Free While ETH & Total2 Charge at Resistance

Crypto Bull Charges With Altcoin Season Kicking In!

AI Generated Image using https://www.perplexity.ai/

Total3: ALT Season Confirmed

.

The ALT season buzz is real!!!

Total3 Market Cap has broken past its December 2024 historical peak valuation of $1.16T, setting new ground and fuelling excitement across the market.

Total3 Tradingview chart>>

ETH & Total2: Charging Hard at Resistance

This is strange as ETH’s price action and Total2’s valuation has not made breaking news by breaking it’s earlier historical peak points now serving as resistance points.

Total2 Tradingview chart>>

Yet they are looking to be knocking the doors, inching to fly off, if you observe the charts with Total2 knocking hard and banging the resistance door for it’s valuation to go beyond — 1.7T$ and fly high and ETH banging the resistance door of 4,900$ range to have the Bull fly up beyond.

ETH Tradingview chart>>

Total Market Cap: Riding Above $4T

Meanwhile, the Crypto Total Market Cap itself is pushing towards a valuation beyond $4.11T — and this is no illusion. The broader crypto market is rising with conviction.

Crypto Total Market Capitalization Tradingview chart>>

BNB has been busy making Price Milestones, discovering new Price levels.

BNB Tradingview chart>>

BTC: Cooling at Peak, Fueling ALT Momentum

And BTC.D; ie, Bitcoin Dominance has been stinking now below 60% from 66%, with this BTC.D decline trend initiating from June 23rd.

BTC.D Tradingview chart>>

BTC’s price reached the $130,700 mark, and the falling BTC.D percentage signals capital rotation into select altcoins like BNB, Solana, Hyperliquid, and others.

BTC Tradingview chart>>

So, this is why Bilbo exclaims as he sees, Altcoin Bulls charge in from a distance, they are getting nearer and clearer now!

AI Generated Image using https://www.perplexity.ai/

