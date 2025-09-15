American 17-Year-Old Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest Champion This Season

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 17:15
Waltonchain Autonomy
WTA$0.00012--%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1502+5.90%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.761+9.68%
PARMA Fan Token
PARMA$0.00509--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016963-0.83%

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – SEPTEMBER 14: Iva Jovic of the United States celebrates with her trophy during the Singles Final of the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open Akron at Mouratoglou Tennis Center on September 14, 2025 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Simon Barber/Getty Images)

Getty Images

American teen Iva Jovic became the youngest champion on the women’s tennis tour this season after the 17-year-old won her maiden singles title at the Guadalajara Open.

Jovic lifted the trophy by defeating Colombia’s Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1 in Sunday’s final of the WTA 500 tournament in Zapopan, Mexico.

Aged 17 years, 283 days old, Jovic surpassed Mirra Andreeva as the youngest singles champion this WTA season. Russian Andreeva was 17 years, 299 days old when she won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February.

Although stricken by illness, Colombian Arango fought hard against Jovic in the final. The 24-year-old saved three set points while trailing 5-3 in the opening set and broke Jovic’s serve twice to stay in contention for the title.

However, she was unable to strengthen her hold while leading 30-15 in the next game, as Jovic closed out the set.

In the second set, Jovic was forced to save three break points in the first game, but dominated proceedings, as she wrapped up the match in an hour and 35 minutes.

“You showed so much fight and gave the people a show,” Jovic said of her opponent, Arango. “It’s not easy to start out on tour when you’re young … but people like Emiliana make it easier and always have a smile on their face.”

Following the title triumph, Californian Jovic – won two junior major titles in girls’ doubles – also became the youngest American to win a tour-level title since Coco Gauff won in Parma four years ago.

Iva Jovic, who entered the tournament ranked No. 73, broke into the Top 50 for the first time, as the new rankings were released on Monday. She climbed up to a career-high 36, having started 2025 at 206.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/manasipathak-1/2025/09/15/american-17-year-old-iva-jovic-becomes-youngest-champion-this-season/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

In this article, PANews lists 5 listed companies that launched crypto reserve plans. These companies generally increased their investment after Trump won the election. However, with the obvious correction of the crypto market, high-level purchases have led to a general increase in floating losses. Among them, Strategy&#39;s floating losses on Bitcoin holdings during this period have exceeded US$4 billion, while Metaplanet, Semler Scientific, SOL Strategies and other companies have also suffered book losses of more than 10 million US dollars, and their stock price performance has also experienced roller coaster-like fluctuations.
Solana
SOL$235.85-3.98%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.557-2.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09066-8.43%
Share
PANews2025/04/08 18:04
Share
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin is slow and expensive, especially at peak times.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30569-6.43%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/15 18:42
Share
Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The post Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the debate over the economy’s future is not going away. From warnings of a downturn to bold calls that the recession has been cancelled, the clash of views shapes how investors look at everything from equities to Bitcoin (BTC) and the technologies driving the next cycle. Recession Cancelled? Why Wall Street Is Divided on Bitcoin, AI, and Market Cycles Sponsored Sponsored The US recession drumbeat refuses to fade, but markets are increasingly tuning it out. On one side, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi maintains a 48% probability that the US economy will tip into recession within the next 12 months. His outlook suggests lingering fragility despite resilient growth data. Zandi’s warning echoes recent consumer and labor market data showing mixed signals. Retail sales remain strong, jobless claims have ticked higher, and inflation’s path remains uncertain. “Investors who think the recession risk has gone away are mistaken,” Zandi cautioned. The analyst notes that shocks in energy markets or tighter credit conditions could quickly upend growth. On the other hand, Global Macro Investor’s Julien Bittel Visser insists the “recession is cancelled.” In a recent conversation with Anthony Pompliano, he dismissed traditional macro fears. The investor highlighted how narratives of contraction are being replaced by enthusiasm around technology and digital assets. “The only thing that matters now is AI and crypto…Everything else is just noise,” Visser said. Sponsored Sponsored Visser argues that equity markets and Bitcoin are primed for a melt-up as capital reallocates toward the only two trades that matter: artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. He pointed to fresh technical breakouts across Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Sui as evidence of broadening market participation beyond Bitcoin. He added…
SUI
SUI$3.5323-5.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,069.66-0.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016956-0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims