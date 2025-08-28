Animoca’s Sandbox overhauls as co-founders confirm new strategic roles

The Sandbox co-founders, Arthur Madrid and Sebastien Borget, have transitioned to new strategic roles amid an ongoing business optimization, Borget told Cointelegraph.

The Sandbox, a metaverse-focused subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Web3 firm Animoca Brands, is restructuring its operations, with its co-founders moving into new strategic roles.

Co-founders Arthur Madrid and Sebastien Borget have transitioned as part of ongoing business optimization at The Sandbox, Borget told Cointelegraph on Thursday.

Co-founder Madrid moved from CEO to chairman, while Borget takes on the role of global ambassador, representing The Sandbox at industry events worldwide.

Read more