$ASTER saw a 1,650% increase on its first day of listing, with trading volume exceeding $342 million.

By: PANews
2025/09/18 17:10
$ASTER, the native token of the decentralized exchange Aster, ignited the crypto market with its outstanding performance in the 24 hours following its (TGE) launch. As $ASTER is currently only available for spot trading on Aster DEX, the platform has become the sole gateway for global capital and users, directly driving a surge in both capital inflows and user growth.

According to official on-chain data, $ASTER's total trading volume exceeded $342 million in less than 24 hours on its first day of launch. The token opened at $0.03015 and garnered market interest, reaching an intraday high of $0.528, a significant single-day increase of approximately 1,650%. This price trend not only reflects the market's strong recognition of its value but also lays a solid foundation for subsequent liquidity development.

Driven by its scarcity trading mechanism, $ASTER quickly attracted a global influx of traders upon its launch. Within 24 hours, over 330,000 new unique wallet addresses were added, demonstrating high user engagement and long-term confidence in the platform. Simultaneously, the platform's total value locked (TVL) increased by $660 million in a single day, reaching $1.005 billion. The platform's total daily trading volume reached nearly $1.5 billion, further demonstrating the continued strong momentum of net capital inflows.

Judging from the first-day trading data and capital inflow, $ASTER not only demonstrates its market appeal as a native token, but also underscores the strategic position of Aster DEX as the next-generation flagship DEX on BNB Chain. With continued market interest and growing user base, $ASTER is expected to become a significant force in driving the further expansion of decentralized finance and inject new growth momentum into the BNB Chain ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
