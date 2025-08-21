Battle For Eberechi Eze Has Big Implications For Arsenal And Spurs

2025/08/21 07:51
Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 17: Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on August 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Eberechi Eze is a man in-demand. The 27-year-old is wanted by both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur with the two North London rivals hoping to complete a deal for the England international before the end of the summer transfer window. Eze could cost as much as $80m, reflecting his match-winning quality.

Last season was an excellent one for Eze who registered eight goals and eight assists in 34 Premier League appearances. He was also a key figure as Crystal Palace won the FA Cup, sensationally beating Manchester City in the final to lift the first piece of silverware in the club’s 119-year history. Eze is a legend at Selhurst Park.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 17: Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace celebrates with teammates after scoring their side’s first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on May 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Such a talent, however, deserves a higher platform and Eze seems destined to be granted this before the summer transfer window closes. However, it’s yet to be decided whether he will be wearing an Arsenal or Spurs jersey. There’s reason to believe the 27-year-old would be a good fit for both North London outfits.

Arsenal has been forced into the market for a new attacker following news of Kai Havertz’s knee injury. Eze is capable of playing as a number 10 or on the left wing, but his signing would free up Gabriel Martinelli to operate through the middle. He would also give the Gunners a different dimension with his dribbling ability.

Spurs could also be a good fit for Eze. Thomas Frank is remoulding the Europa League winners in his own image with Tottenham already apparently stronger having pushed Paris Saint-Germain all the way in the Super Cup and beaten Burnley in the opening game of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 16: Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, claps the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Frank likes his teams to attack open space at speed and this is where Eze could offer a lot. Tottenham also needs to find goals from other sources and Eze would bring plenty in this regard with his willingness to get forward and shoot from in and around the penalty area. His positivity would improve Spurs as an attacking proposition.

Eze might be more of a key figure at Tottenham than Arsenal. However, at Arsenal the 27-year-old would be part of a team that is targeting the Premier League title. Spurs, on the other hand, is merely aiming to finish in the top five and put itself in a position to build on last season’s triumph in the Europa League.

At 27, Eze is at a critical juncture in his career. His route to the top of the English soccer has seen him progress through the lower leagues to the point he is now a proven difference-maker at Premier League level. Arsenal and Tottenham would both be lucky to have him, but only one can.

