Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Next After Huge TOKEN6900 Pump

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/17 23:14
Altcoin
Capverse
pump.fun
MicroVisionChain
The recent surge of TOKEN6900 has reignited excitement across the altcoin space, proving once again how quickly low-cap, hyped tokens can generate massive momentum. The $T6900 presale secured over $3.6 million, highlighting significant investor enthusiasm despite its unconventional approach.

Since its listing, TOKEN6900 surged by 65% before retracing to its current price of $0.0066. Its rapid rise demonstrates the potential of emerging projects, which often move in tandem with larger market leaders like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

With its explosive price movement and early success, investors are now turning their attention to the next wave of promising cryptos poised to ride the ongoing altcoin season.

Top New Crypto Picks to Watch Following TOKEN6900’s Rally

The market is currently ripe for early participation, as new launches and presales offer chances to get in ahead of broader adoption and potential price appreciation. For investors looking to diversify beyond established crypto, these low-cap, hyped tokens present opportunities to stake, accumulate, and prepare for the next wave of growth.

Their momentum mirrors the explosive gains of TOKEN6900, signaling a potentially lucrative period for those closely following altcoin trends.

This article highlights three best new crypto coins to consider after the major TOKEN6900 surge, based on insights from crypto expert Alessandro De Crypto, with full analysis available below or on his YouTube channel.

Pepenode (PEPENODE)

Pepenode brings a new twist to the meme coin space with its virtual “mine-to-earn” model. Instead of physical hardware or pure speculation, participants buy nodes in the presale and arrange them in virtual server rooms to boost mining power.

Each node carries unique properties, and combining them can significantly increase token yields, while staking offers extremely high rewards during early phases, providing incentives for early adopters.

The system also gamifies the process, offering a leaderboard for top miners and additional bonuses in popular meme coins, creating a competitive yet engaging ecosystem. Tokenomics dedicate key supply to development, marketing, community rewards, and protocol updates, supporting ongoing growth and engagement.

Pepenode’s initial distribution model allows investors to earn yield even before the official launch, addressing common challenges in crypto fundraising where early participants often face long lock-ups or inflated valuations.

With more than $1.2 million raised at the current pre-ale stage, the project is positioned as an early-stage opportunity in the ongoing altcoin season, potentially offering substantial upside for those who strategically enter while demand and hype are still building.

Visit Pepenode

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper is emerging as a major milestone in Bitcoin’s evolution, aiming to transform the network from a primarily static store of value into a programmable financial ecosystem. Despite Bitcoin’s dominance in market capitalization, its current financial layer lags far behind Ethereum in terms of total value locked (TVL) and DeFi activity.

Bitcoin Hyper addresses this gap by serving as the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 ever developed, combining the security of Bitcoin with the scalability and efficiency of the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). This architecture enables smart contracts, DeFi applications, and token ecosystems to operate at scale while maintaining Bitcoin’s settlement guarantees.

Its canonical bridge design enables BTC to enter the layer 2 environment with full programmability, unlocking staking, lending, and stablecoin opportunities. Parallelized transactions ensure low fees and subsecond confirmations, while a Rust-based environment provides developers with tools for high-performance applications.

The project has already raised $16.5 million during its presale phase, with each token priced at $0.012935. Investors can participate using a bank card or cryptocurrency via the Best Wallet app.

With rising TVL, increased adoption of Bitcoin-based stablecoins, and a growing ecosystem for programmable Bitcoin assets, Bitcoin Hyper positions itself as a credible foundation for the next wave of Bitcoin innovation, enabling both institutional and retail participants to actively engage in DeFi, tokenization, and scalable financial applications.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge is gaining attention as a hyped low-cap memecoin in its presale, with tokens offered at an accessible rate. Built around a dynamic, humorous character, it leverages social media and community hype to position itself as a potential viral phenomenon.

While the token does not feature complex utility or protocols, its appeal lies in its narrative and vibrant online presence, which resonate strongly with traders and meme enthusiasts alike.

The Maxi Doge presale recently reached $2 million, with each token priced at $0.0002575 The tokenomics allocate a portion for marketing, liquidity, developers, and staking rewards, ensuring that the project maintains both visibility and sustainability.

With a carefully structured roadmap, including community building, marketing initiatives, and staking incentives, Maxi Doge aims to sustain momentum and attract widespread attention.

As social media content and viral memes continue to amplify interest, Maxi Doge demonstrates how a low-cap meme coin, driven by community hype and engaging storytelling, can capture investor attention and position itself for potentially substantial growth during the ongoing altcoin season.

Visit Maxi Doge

