Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Hit by $290M Outflows After Inflation Shock

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/30 18:21
Moonveil
MORE$0.10492+0.76%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4314+1.50%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010783--%
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Hit by $290M Outflows After Inflation Shock appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs closed the week on a weak note, as investors pulled funds after the Federal Reserve reported an uptick in core inflation.

According to SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs saw $164.64 million in net outflows on Friday, ending a five-day streak of strong inflows that had brought in more than $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs posted $126.64 million in outflows, marking their first daily decline since August 22. Assets under management now stand at $28.58 billion for Ethereum and $139.95 billion for Bitcoin.

Big Players Drive Withdrawals From Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

Fidelity’s FBTC led the losses with $66.2 million in withdrawals, while ARK Invest and 21Shares’ ARKB recorded $72.07 million in outflows. Grayscale’s GBTC saw $15.3 million exit the fund.

A few issuers managed gains. BlackRock’s IBIT added $24.63 million and WisdomTree’s BTCW brought in $2.3 million, but these inflows were too small to offset the broader trend of withdrawals.

Tariffs Push Inflation Higher

The outflows came alongside new inflation data showing rising price pressures linked to President Trump’s trade policies.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the core PCE index, rose 2.9% year-on-year in July, the highest level since February. Analysts tied the increase to tariffs that raised import costs, with Trump imposing a 10% baseline tariff on all imports along with targeted reciprocal duties.

While falling energy prices capped headline inflation, services jumped 3.6% over the same period.

  • Also Read :
  •   Bitcoin Price Today Hits 2-Month Low,Trader Urges ‘Buy the Dip’
  •   ,

Markets Still Expect Rate Cuts

Despite the hotter inflation report, markets are still pricing in a possible Fed rate cut at the next meeting, especially if labor market data shows further weakness.

Investors are debating whether Trump’s tighter trade policies will push the central bank to act more aggressively to balance growth and inflation.

Ethereum ETFs Show Long-Term Growth Potential

Friday’s sell-off comes after months of strong demand for Ethereum ETFs. Since launching in July 2024, assets have grown from $9.5 billion to $13.7 billion by August.

Institutional adoption has also accelerated. Corporate treasuries now hold more than 4.4 million ETH, worth over $19 billion, highlighting Ethereum’s growing role in mainstream finance despite short-term volatility.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

Why did Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs see outflows?

Investors withdrew funds after the Fed reported rising core inflation (2.9% in July), driven by tariffs increasing import costs and service prices.

How much flowed out of crypto ETFs?

Ethereum ETFs had $164.64M in outflows, ending a 5-day streak. Bitcoin ETFs saw $126.64M exit, their first daily decline since August 22.

Are rate cuts still expected despite inflation?

Yes, markets still price in a potential Fed rate cut if labor data weakens, balancing trade policy impacts on growth and inflation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Share
Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, the institutional-grade DeFi execution engine Makina announced the completion of a US$3 million strategic round of financing, with participation from
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-3.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 09:16
Share
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.0946+2.38%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Share

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Institutional-level DeFi execution engine Makina completes $3 million strategic round of financing

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects