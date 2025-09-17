Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Bitcoin Targets $126K Breakout Amid Fed Rate Cut Concerns

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/17 05:58
NEAR
NEAR$2.708+3.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,620.38+1.29%
Despite short-term uncertainty, market participants are positioning for both potential pullbacks and a sustained upward move, with technical patterns and macroeconomic indicators pointing to a possible historic rally.

Bitcoin Price Today Holds Key Support Levels

After bouncing from the $111,000 zone, Bitcoin has found a firm footing around $115,877, testing resistance between $116,000 and $118,000. The daily chart shows the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level at $115,429 acting as a critical support.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at around $115,877, up 0.85% in the last 24 hours at press time. Source: Bitcoin Price via Brave New Coin

Additionally, the 20-day and 50-day EMAs at $113,645 and $113,478 provide further stability. Breaking above $116,000 could set the stage for a push toward $123,600, while failure to clear this resistance may lead to a short-term pullback.

Fed Rate Cut May Trigger Short-Term Sell-Off

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates due to 3.1% inflation and 4.3% unemployment, adding liquidity to the financial system. This move could cause Bitcoin to dip temporarily to $104,000, or potentially toward $92,000 where a CME futures gap has yet to be filled.

Bitcoin may dip ahead of the Fed rate cut before rebounding, as analysts warn of short-term volatility. Source: @TedPillows via X

Historical patterns show that rate cuts often trigger brief sell-offs before recovery. Bitcoin’s volatility, which can spike 3–4 times higher than equities during policy changes, reinforces the risk of short-term price swings ahead of the Fed decision.

Technical Patterns Suggest Potential Breakout

Short-term charts show a cup and handle pattern forming on the 4-hour timeframe, with a U-shaped recovery from $105,000 to $116,900 followed by a small pullback. A breakout above $116,900 could send Bitcoin toward $126,700, following the pattern’s historical performance.

BTC cup & handle nears breakout—surge above $116.9K could target $126.7K! Source: @Bitcoinsensus via X

While such patterns have generally low failure rates in bull markets, frequent formations near all-time highs may produce false breakouts. Traders should be cautious and wait for confirmation before entering large positions.

Immediate Support and Resistance Levels

Immediate support sits at $113,500, reinforced by the 20-day and 50-day EMAs. If this level breaks, Bitcoin could test $111,100 and the 200-day EMA at $105,349, reflecting the scenarios for potential short-term pullbacks.

Bitcoin’s next move hinges on the Fed rate cut, with potential dips before a push toward a $126K breakout if support holds. Source: Morad762025 on TradingView

Key resistance levels include $116,000, $118,000, $120,000, and $123,600, which could determine whether Bitcoin continues its upward trend. Surpassing these points may pave the way for a $126,000 breakout in the medium term.

Looking Ahead: Bitcoin’s Next Move

Bitcoin’s near-term direction will depend heavily on the market’s reaction to the Fed rate cut. As long as BTC remains above $113,500, medium-term momentum is expected to stay constructive.

Traders should prepare for possible dips toward $104,000–$111,000 before a sustained rally. If resistance levels are overcome and support holds, a historic $126K breakout remains within reach.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Moonveil
ARMY
Juneo Supernet
NEAR
Moonveil
BRC20.COM
SEI
Sunrise Layer
Helium Mobile
