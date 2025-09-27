Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue

PANews reported on September 27 that according to PRNewswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin treasury company POP Culture announced that it plans to sell 5,000,000 Class A common shares at a price of US$1.20 per share, with an estimated fundraising amount of US$6 million. It is expected that the rights issue fundraising will be completed around September 29, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The company has previously purchased 300 bitcoins and plans to expand the size of its Bitcoin treasury to 1,000. PANews reported on September 27 that according to PRNewswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin treasury company POP Culture announced that it plans to sell 5,000,000 Class A common shares at a price of US$1.20 per share, with an estimated fundraising amount of US$6 million. It is expected that the rights issue fundraising will be completed around September 29, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The company has previously purchased 300 bitcoins and plans to expand the size of its Bitcoin treasury to 1,000.