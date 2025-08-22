Bitcoin volatility has dropped to 38%, approaching blue-chip stocks such as Goldman Sachs. Bitwise executives believe that Ethereum is entering a risk-averse period.

PANews reported on August 22nd, according to Bloomberg, that with the influx of buy-and-hold investors on Wall Street, Bitcoin's annualized volatility has fallen from nearly 200% over a decade ago to 38%, comparable to blue-chip stocks like Starbucks or Goldman Sachs. Meanwhile, Ethereum ETF trading volume has matched or even surpassed Bitcoin's on some trading days this month. Since August, Ethereum ETFs have attracted $2.5 billion in inflows, while Bitcoin products have seen a net outflow of $1.3 billion.

Arthur Azizov of B2 Ventures, a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage investments, predicts that Ethereum prices will consolidate between $3,900 and $4,400. Bradley Duke, head of Bitwise Europe, said that Ethereum is entering a risk-averse market, with some funds preparing for a pullback and not ruling out the possibility of a short squeeze. Market attention is currently focused on Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.