Could an XRP ETF Be Next?

Ripple is all set to host its Swell 2025 event this November with over 600 attendees and featuring more than 60 speakers. Interestingly, BlackRock is also on the list of speakers, steering the discussion in the crypto community about the potential announcements around an XRP ETF. Let’s discuss.

Ripple Swell Confirms BlackRock Joining Event

CoinGape recently noted that Brad Garlinghouse, Adena Friedman, and many top executives will join the Ripple Swell 2025. In this, BlackRock’s Digital Asset Director, Maxwell Stein, will also join as a speaker for the event taking place in New York City from November 4-5, 2025.

Source: Swell Speaker List

Swell’s official agenda reveals that Stein will join Rory Callagy to discuss how the tokenized financial assets are reshaping the capital market. Notably, the agenda does not disclose anything about the XRP ETF discussion, but investors are hoping.

Will BlackRock Launch an XRP ETF Next?

Due to the high popularity and demand of BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded fund, investors have been anticipating a potential launch for the XRP one. However, despite the growing institutional demand and recent accomplishments, the firm has unveiled no plans to launch an XRP ETF.

Notably, after the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit ends, a launch is expected since the biggest barrier is over. Now the XRP community anticipates potential discussion, if not a launch, during the Ripple Swell 2025 event.

However, there’s uncertainty whether that can happen since the BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink, says “no plans” and dodged the launch question multiple times.

Ripple has also never indicated the possibility of any talks with the asset manager. However, the Ripple CEO Garlinghouse believes an XRP exchange-traded fund would “make sense for the XRP community.”Overall, neither Ripple nor BlackRock has hinted at ETF plans, so there may not be any anytime soon.

While BlackRock may not, its competitors like Grayscale, Bitwise, and many others have already led XRP ETF applications. Recently, Asset manager Amplify filed for an XRP option income ETF with the SEC.

Now the eyes are on the SEC’s October-November deadlines, as a potential approval may push BlackRock to launch one.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Swell 2025 is Ripple’s flagship annual event scheduled for November 4-5, 2025, in New York.

Despite strong community speculation, BlackRock has stated it has no plans to launch an XRP ETF.

Grayscale, Bitwise, and others have already filed applications with the SEC for XRP-related ETFs.



Pooja Khardia

Pooja Khardia is a seasoned crypto content writer with 6+ years of experience in writing, including in blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, and digital finance reporting. In her adventure journey, she is currently working with CoinGape Media and leading their Trending Section.

Here, she uses her expertise to deliver analytics, market insights, price predictions, and information on what’s trending in the crypto space, aiming to keep the crypto and web3 community updated with market trends and important insights.

Known for a user-centric and straightforward writing style, Pooja is passionate about making crypto easy and accessible. Her writing blends market research with storytelling, helping readers stay ahead in a fast-paced industry.

When not behind the keyboard, Pooja embraces her creative side through drawing and crafting. Connect with Pooja on LinkedIn or X.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/trending/blackrock-joins-ripple-swell-2025-could-an-xrp-etf-be-next/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
