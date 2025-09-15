Crypto Isn’t Web 3.0—It’s the Next Phase of Capitalism, Says Crypto Exec

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/15 08:47
Threshold
T$0.01666-1.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13273-1.63%
Crypto Isn’t Web 3.0—it’s The Next Phase Of Capitalism, Says Crypto Exec

The ongoing debate over the nature of blockchain technology and its broader implications continues to shape the future of digital assets. A recent analysis challenges the popular notion that cryptocurrency and decentralized applications represent the future of Web 3.0, arguing instead that what we’re witnessing is better described as “Capitalism 2.0.” This perspective prompts a closer look at the true drivers behind the blockchain movement and its implications for innovation and regulation.

Crypto: More Than Web 3.0

While Web 3.0 is often associated with decentralized, user-centric internet platforms powered by blockchain, the latest insights suggest that the core of the crypto ecosystem is fundamentally rooted in capitalism’s evolution. Cryptocurrency advocates envision a future where digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum disrupt traditional financial systems, but the reality reveals a landscape driven by profit motives and market dynamics. This focus on capitalism underscores an emergence of a new economic paradigm rather than a purely decentralized or community-driven internet service.

The Rise of Capitalism 2.0

The article emphasizes that recent developments in decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and crypto trading platforms are driven largely by entrepreneurs and investors seeking financial gains. This phenomenon signifies a shift from earlier ideals of openness and democratization toward a system that increasingly resembles traditional capitalism—where market dominance, speculation, and lucrative ventures take center stage. The focus on maximizing returns has shaped the growth of blockchain infrastructure, often sidelining original visions of a censorship-resistant, censorship-proof web.

Implications for Future Regulation and Innovation

Recognizing this shift is crucial for policymakers and industry stakeholders aiming to regulate and foster sustainable growth in the crypto space. As the ecosystem becomes more market-oriented, regulatory frameworks are expected to tighten around issues like crypto regulation, anti-money laundering, and consumer protection. At the same time, understanding the underlying capitalist motives can help developers and investors develop more resilient and scalable blockchain solutions, potentially blending the ideals of decentralization with pragmatic economic incentives.

In conclusion, the evolution of blockchain and cryptocurrency should be viewed through the lens of capitalism’s ongoing transformation rather than solely as a revolutionary shift to Web 3.0. As digital assets continue to grow in prominence, balancing innovation with regulation will be key to shaping its future impact on global finance and digital ecosystems.

This article was originally published as Crypto Isn’t Web 3.0—It’s the Next Phase of Capitalism, Says Crypto Exec on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Native Markets Secures USDH Ticker Following Hyperliquid Governance Vote

Native Markets Secures USDH Ticker Following Hyperliquid Governance Vote

Native Markets secured the USDH ticker after Ethena’s withdrawal and validator backing, setting the stage for a phased rollout.
Stage
STAGE$0.0000416+1.96%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 09:32
Share
Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Native Markets won USDH issuance with about 70% validator support. The USDH introduction will happen in staggered phases for market stability. Continue Reading:Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies The post Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 09:08
Share
Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4419-2.68%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004914-0.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0827-6.86%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:25
Share

Trending News

More

Native Markets Secures USDH Ticker Following Hyperliquid Governance Vote

Native Markets Secures Lead in Issuing USDH as Stablecoin Competition Intensifies

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Ethereum-based Stablecoins: Unprecedented $168 Billion Surge Reshapes Crypto Landscape

Chainlink Prepares for Potential Rally as Technicals Mirror Previous Big Breakout