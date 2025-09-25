The post Crypto Jobs May Be the Shortcut Past Trump’s New US Visa Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump has tightened rules for skilled workers, leaving foreign talent in limbo. A new $100,000 H-1B petition fee, proposed wage-based selection, and stricter entry controls are reshaping the immigration landscape. For many professionals, traditional pathways now look more like barriers. Yet one niche industry—crypto—may offer a lifeline. With skills in short supply and contributions easily proven in public, blockchain careers create alternate routes into the US through visas that reward distinction, not lottery luck. The Immigration Crackdown In September 2025, President Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 surcharge on new H-1B petitions. The fee does not apply to extensions or renewals, but it locks out new applicants without deep-pocketed sponsors. Sponsored Sponsored Alongside the fee, the administration proposed reforms that prioritize higher-wage and specialized roles. Entry-level or mid-salary applicants will find it harder to secure a visa. Trump just killed the H1B visa. Companies now have to pay $100K per year to bring foreign hi-skilled workers to the U.S. This will dissuade them from doing so, some jobs will be offshored. For Indian techies, the American dream just got killed. pic.twitter.com/j2Lx10ThPE — Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) September 20, 2025 The move comes as H-1B registrations for FY 2026 dropped by 26.9% compared with the prior year. Uncertainty is already shaping hiring decisions across tech, healthcare, and finance. The Crypto Pathway To US Immigration Crypto is global, remote-first, and short of qualified professionals. Developers, cryptographers, and tokenomics experts can prove their impact with open-source code, conference talks, and published research. That record matters for visas like the O-1 “extraordinary ability” category. Unlike the H-1B, the O-1 has no cap and no lottery. It rewards applicants who can prove distinction through public achievements. Crypto professionals may also qualify for EB-1A or EB-2 NIW green cards. These categories value national… The post Crypto Jobs May Be the Shortcut Past Trump’s New US Visa Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump has tightened rules for skilled workers, leaving foreign talent in limbo. A new $100,000 H-1B petition fee, proposed wage-based selection, and stricter entry controls are reshaping the immigration landscape. For many professionals, traditional pathways now look more like barriers. Yet one niche industry—crypto—may offer a lifeline. With skills in short supply and contributions easily proven in public, blockchain careers create alternate routes into the US through visas that reward distinction, not lottery luck. The Immigration Crackdown In September 2025, President Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 surcharge on new H-1B petitions. The fee does not apply to extensions or renewals, but it locks out new applicants without deep-pocketed sponsors. Sponsored Sponsored Alongside the fee, the administration proposed reforms that prioritize higher-wage and specialized roles. Entry-level or mid-salary applicants will find it harder to secure a visa. Trump just killed the H1B visa. Companies now have to pay $100K per year to bring foreign hi-skilled workers to the U.S. This will dissuade them from doing so, some jobs will be offshored. For Indian techies, the American dream just got killed. pic.twitter.com/j2Lx10ThPE — Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) September 20, 2025 The move comes as H-1B registrations for FY 2026 dropped by 26.9% compared with the prior year. Uncertainty is already shaping hiring decisions across tech, healthcare, and finance. The Crypto Pathway To US Immigration Crypto is global, remote-first, and short of qualified professionals. Developers, cryptographers, and tokenomics experts can prove their impact with open-source code, conference talks, and published research. That record matters for visas like the O-1 “extraordinary ability” category. Unlike the H-1B, the O-1 has no cap and no lottery. It rewards applicants who can prove distinction through public achievements. Crypto professionals may also qualify for EB-1A or EB-2 NIW green cards. These categories value national…

Crypto Jobs May Be the Shortcut Past Trump’s New US Visa Rules

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 07:21
US President Donald Trump has tightened rules for skilled workers, leaving foreign talent in limbo. A new $100,000 H-1B petition fee, proposed wage-based selection, and stricter entry controls are reshaping the immigration landscape. For many professionals, traditional pathways now look more like barriers.

Yet one niche industry—crypto—may offer a lifeline. With skills in short supply and contributions easily proven in public, blockchain careers create alternate routes into the US through visas that reward distinction, not lottery luck.

The Immigration Crackdown

In September 2025, President Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 surcharge on new H-1B petitions. The fee does not apply to extensions or renewals, but it locks out new applicants without deep-pocketed sponsors.

Alongside the fee, the administration proposed reforms that prioritize higher-wage and specialized roles. Entry-level or mid-salary applicants will find it harder to secure a visa.

The move comes as H-1B registrations for FY 2026 dropped by 26.9% compared with the prior year. Uncertainty is already shaping hiring decisions across tech, healthcare, and finance.

The Crypto Pathway To US Immigration

Crypto is global, remote-first, and short of qualified professionals. Developers, cryptographers, and tokenomics experts can prove their impact with open-source code, conference talks, and published research.

That record matters for visas like the O-1 “extraordinary ability” category. Unlike the H-1B, the O-1 has no cap and no lottery. It rewards applicants who can prove distinction through public achievements.

Crypto professionals may also qualify for EB-1A or EB-2 NIW green cards. These categories value national interest contributions, and blockchain innovation fits neatly into US goals around financial leadership and security.

Average Salary Of Crypto Jobs in 2025. Source: Web3 Career

Career Tracks That Strengthen Immigration Cases

Not all crypto roles carry the same weight. Technical contributions—protocol engineering, smart contract auditing, and cryptography research—leave measurable proof on GitHub and in academic citations.

Also, financial and compliance roles matter. As regulators grapple with digital assets, experts in AML, KYC, and tokenized securities offer skills the US urgently needs.

Notably, thought leadership counts. Publishing articles, policy papers, or governance proposals helps applicants show influence, a key criterion for visas outside the H-1B system.

Building a Public Record

Crypto careers create a natural portfolio for immigration petitions. Contributions to open-source protocols, speaking slots at Token2049 or Devcon, and research grants all serve as documented evidence.

Employers and collaborators in the US can later provide recommendation letters. Remote-first hiring makes it possible to establish those relationships long before a visa application is filed.

This trail of evidence is harder to create in traditional IT jobs. Most work in such industries happens inside corporate systems.

Alternative US Visa Routes

The O-1 visa is often the first step for high-skill crypto professionals. It allows initial entry while applicants build toward a green card through EB-1A or EB-2 NIW.

Founders raising capital for blockchain startups may use the International Entrepreneur Rule. It’s a parole program that enables them to operate in the US if they attract sufficient investment.

Other countries remain backup options. Canada, Portugal, and Singapore all operate fast-track programs for blockchain talent, giving crypto professionals more mobility than generic IT workers.

Risks and Limits

A crypto pivot does not erase the H-1B barrier. Any petition filed under that category still faces the $100,000 fee and wage filters.

Entrepreneur parole remains fragile. It is not a permanent visa and could be revoked by policy changes.

For professionals seeking US immigration, the lesson is clear. Building a crypto career strengthens the case for O-1 and EB green card categories. 

However, it does not remove the obstacles of the H-1B system.

The strategy is to create a visible track record. Those entering the crypto space should focus on open-source code, publications, and conference talks. They can then align those achievements with visa categories that reward extraordinary ability.

Overall, in a climate where traditional skilled work visas are shrinking, crypto may be one of the few industries that still offers an escape hatch.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-careers-escape-us-visa-trap/

