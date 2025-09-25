One of the biggest $HYPE whales has been in the news, selling a substantial chunk of their investment in the asset, cashing out millions of dollars.One of the biggest $HYPE whales has been in the news, selling a substantial chunk of their investment in the asset, cashing out millions of dollars.

Early $HYPE Investor Unstakes 2M Tokens, Secures Millions in Profits

One of the biggest $HYPE whales has been in the news, selling a substantial chunk of their investment in the asset, cashing out millions of dollars. Lookonchain indicates that the whale initially bought and staked 2 million $HYPE tokens (2,000,000) at an average of 8.68 USD per token nine months ago (valued at $17.4 million). 

That investment increased to over 107 million at its highest point, which was one of the most successful profitable deals in recent months.

$HYPE Unstaking Process Completed, Tokens Ready for Sale

According to blockchain history, the whale has requested to unstake the tokens seven days ago and received them 21 hours ago successfully. 

The action was an indication of an imminent sale, and in a matter of hours, the trading revealed that the whale is selling off part of the position. More than 201,900 Hypes tokens worth 8.93 million dollars were sold in the last two hours and the rest of the tokens amounting to 1.8 million are retained and are estimated to be of value of approximately 80 million dollars.

Funds Moved Through Hyperliquid and Aster

The capital movement of the whale is clearly depicted in its activity. First, 17.4 million USDC was deposited in Hyperliquid in three wallets prior to purchase of $HYPE tokens. Further on, these tokens were placed in nine distinct-wallets to be staked. 

However, now, with some liquidation, cash has been transferred to Aster, so it may indicate a strategic restructuring or diversification by the whale.

Profit Realization and Market Impact

Following a nine-month retention, the net profit of the whale is almost $89.8 million. This high demand spike highlights the increased profitability of first moves in emerging crypto-based ventures such as $HYPE. 

The whale has already started unloading a portion of the holdings, but most of the tokens have not yet been touched. It will be avidly observed by the market whether additional sales will lead to a volatility or the whale will decide to retain the remaining share in the long-term profits.

Conclusion

This example shows the role of early entry, patience and accurate execution in successful whales strategies. Having almost secured close to 90 million of profits and 80 million in reserve, the movements of this whale will continue to be highly supervised by the traders and analysts across the crypto market.

