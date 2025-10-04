Emerging Market Bonds Outperform in 2025 Amid Global Economic Shifts



Emerging market bonds have surpassed forecasts in 2025, showcasing resilience despite initial fears of tariffs and currency devaluation, according to VanEck. The unexpected performance is primarily attributed to the appreciation of the Chinese yuan (CNY) and prudent economic policies adopted by many emerging markets.

Key Drivers of EM Bond Performance

The appreciation of CNY has been a significant factor, as it stabilized trade dynamics for many emerging markets (EMs) that count China as a major trading partner. This currency strength is supported by China’s robust foreign reserves, positioning it as a net creditor internationally. The stability of CNY has provided a favorable backdrop for EM economies, enhancing their bond market appeal.

Additionally, many EMs have implemented sound fiscal policies, characterized by low fiscal deficits and debts. These measures, combined with independent central banks maintaining high real interest rates, have contributed to the overall economic stability and attractiveness of EM bonds.

Impact of Tariffs and Currency Policies

Contrary to earlier predictions, tariffs have not adversely impacted EM bonds. Negotiations involving currency discussions have played a role, as countries are discouraged from devaluing their currencies post-trade negotiations. This was evident during Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India, where the Indian rupee (INR) appreciated, reflecting the influence of these discussions.

Furthermore, many EMs have substantial foreign currency reserves, leading to a strategic reshoring of dollar assets. This movement has contributed to a revaluation of various EM currencies, bolstering their bond markets.

Volatility and Long-term Trends

Over the past five years, EM bonds have consistently outperformed developed market (DM) bonds in terms of returns, with lower volatility. This trend challenges the perception of EM bonds as high-risk investments, showcasing their potential for stable and lucrative returns.

The fiscal discipline observed in many EMs contrasts sharply with the fiscal dominance seen in DMs, where high government debts and political challenges contribute to economic volatility. This divergence underscores the long-term viability and appeal of EM bonds.

Emerging Market Winners

Within the EM landscape, certain regions have emerged as clear winners. High-beta EM currencies and bonds, particularly in Latin America, such as Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, have demonstrated significant potential due to higher carry and favorable exchange rates. In Asia, countries like Malaysia and Indonesia have positioned themselves as quasi-reserve currencies, benefiting from anchored inflation and superior risk profiles.

The duration of EM bonds also presents opportunities. For instance, the Mexican 30-year bond’s rally highlights the distinct dynamics of local duration compared to dollar duration, offering investors diverse strategies for optimizing returns.

