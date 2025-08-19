Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

While XRP struggles around the $3 mark, widely followed commentator Zach Rector has identified a new regulatory factor that could boost its price for a while. This comes amid recent developments concerning XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For context, the U.S. SEC on Monday postponed its ruling on several proposed XRP ETFs, including the Grayscale XRP Trust, CoinShares XRP ETF, and the 21Shares Core XRP ETF. With this extension, the regulator has pushed the final decision deadline to late October 2025. How It Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price In response to the SEC’s move, Rector commented that the delay could create steady upward pressure on XRP’s price in the coming weeks. He noted that anticipation for ETF approvals is likely to drive investor interest until the official launch date in October. This sentiment reflects hopes among investors looking to position themselves in XRP ahead of the SEC's potential approval. Specifically, Rector believes the market may follow a "buy the rumor, sell the news" pattern. He expects short-term buying pressure for XRP with the view that buying will begin now in anticipation of an eventual sell-off around the approval date in October. Upon the final decision, he projects a price pullback. However, he noted that consistent inflows into these ETFs could reverse the selling pressure shortly afterward. Interestingly, a similar scenario played out with Bitcoin spot ETFs in 2024. Expectations were sky-high in late 2023, with widespread belief—despite the SEC's then-skeptical stance on crypto—that approval would come by the first week of January 2024. Industry commentators, including those from Bloomberg, were almost certain of it. And indeed, it happened. However, on the day of approval, Bitcoin’s price dipped as the news merely met trader expectations. In the following weeks, record inflows into Bitcoin investment products propelled the price to a new all-time high, just three months later, and even before its halving. Real Price Fireworks Could Follow for XRP Rector is hoping for a similar scenario with XRP. He believes potential inflows into XRP ETFs could drive the asset into double-digit territory and beyond. Industry leaders like Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg have projected that XRP could attract $5 billion in inflows within the first month of ETF trading. Meanwhile, JPMorgan analysts believe XRP ETFs could draw $8 billion in their first year. Market analysts have used various multipliers to estimate the impact of these inflows on XRP’s price. Some forecasts have suggested the price could reach as high as $26. Another Big News Coming in October Alongside the ETF decisions, Ripple is also awaiting a ruling from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency concerning its filing for a national banking charter. Ripple submitted the application in July 2025, and under the OCC’s standard review process, a decision could also arrive in late October. This means both Ripple and XRP could be facing two landmark regulatory events in the same month.