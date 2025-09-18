Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 00:23
Union
U$0.013423-16.59%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0488+0.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.552-0.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016955-3.46%
SphereX
HERE$0.000259+13.10%

Topline

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way.

President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to.

Getty Images

Key Facts

The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction.

Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday.

It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.”

David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.”

Mericle said he expects the Fed to anticipate two rate cuts for the year, instead of three, “though by a narrow margin.”

What Has Donald Trump Said About Lowering Interest Rates?

Trump has repeatedly accused Powell of being “TOO LATE” to lower interest rates, writing on Truth Social Monday, “[Powell] MUST CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER THAN HE HAD IN MIND.”

What Has The Fed Said About Lowering Interest Rates?

The Fed has planned for up to two 25-basis-point interest rate cuts by the end of the year. The Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee’s July meeting indicated “almost all” policymakers thought it was “appropriate” to keep rates between their current range, as Powell indicated the Fed would continue monitoring incoming data on jobs and inflation. The Fed adheres to a dual mandate of full employment and stabilized prices—inflation has remained above the central bank’s goal of 2%, worsening as expected to 2.9% in August, while unemployment ticked up to 4.3% with far fewer jobs added than projected.

Tangent

Fed Governor Lisa Cook remained on the central bank’s policymaking panel this week, after an appeals court dismissed Trump’s bid to sack her. Trump previously called for Cook’s resignation after Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte accused her of mortgage fraud, after she allegedly designated two properties as her primary residence. Cook has denied the claims, telling Forbes in a statement she had “no intention of being bullied to step down from my position because of some questions raised in a tweet.” The White House has stated that it will appeal the ruling.

Further Reading

ForbesInflation Jumped Again In August As Interest Rate Meeting LoomsBy Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/17/fed-could-lower-interest-rates-today-heres-what-to-watch-for/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.546-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541-4.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01698-2.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Share
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5198-1.21%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12638-0.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
Share
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$235.34-0.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,530.25-0.84%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.36--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?