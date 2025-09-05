Flare, EasyA, and XRPL Commons to Host $35K Hackathon at Harvard

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 06:04
  • Participants will not only have the opportunity to win a prize pool of $35,000, but they will also have the opportunity to receive hands-on experience.
  • The event will demonstrate how Flare’s interoperability protocols and XRP Ledger (XRPL) technologies can be used to power the next generation of decentralized finance, payments, and consumer applications.
  • The cooperation between Flare and EasyA, the biggest Web3 education app in the world, is the foundation around which this hackathon is built.

In collaboration with EasyA and XRPL Commons, Flare will be hosting a hackathon at Harvard University on September 20 and 21, 2025, which will last for a total of 36 hours. An event that will bring together 200 developers is a critical milestone in the process of expanding the XRPFi ecosystem. The event will demonstrate how Flare’s interoperability protocols and XRP Ledger (XRPL) technologies can be used to power the next generation of decentralized finance, payments, and consumer applications.

Participants will not only have the opportunity to win a prize pool of $35,000, but they will also have the opportunity to receive hands-on experience in cross-chain programming, meet with mentors from the Flare and XRPL communities, and participate in specialized in-person workshops that are given by developers from both ecosystems.

Event details

To register for the event, please visit the following website: https://www.easya.io/events/easya-x-flare-harvard-hackathon.

🥇 Prizes
Total prize pool: $35,000
$10,000 dedicated track from XRPL Commons

🗓️ Dates
September 20 – 21, 2025

⌚️ Tme
Sat, 20 Sep 2025 09:30 – Sun, 21 Sep 2025 17:30 GMT-4

📍 Location
Harvard University

Hackathon tracks

Participants in the competition will compete over three different tracks:

1) Cross-Chain Finance & Real-World Assets (XRPFi)

By integrating the asset issuance and liquidity of XRPL with Flare’s decentralized data and proofs, you can build the future of finance. Develop event-driven financial applications that are grounded in real-world data, as well as tokenized assets, lending and borrowing platforms, yield products, and other financial applications.

2) Composable dApps & Interoperable Infrastructure

Create decentralized applications (dApps) of the future generation that integrate XRPL and Flare in a smooth manner. The programmable liquidity, cross-chain workflows, and novel user experiences may be unlocked by using Flare’s smart accounts, FAssets, and embedded oracles in conjunction with XRPL’s payments and settlement layer.

3) Vibe Coding: Consumer Apps

This track is all about being creative and being able to use it. Build lightweight applications that demonstrate Flare’s protocols (FAssets, FDC, or FTSO) in a manner that is both entertaining and easily accessible. These applications may range from prediction games and evolving digital collectibles to community incentive systems.

In-person workshops

On the 20th of September, attendees have the opportunity to participate in any one of three technical sessions that will be delivered by Flare engineers.

Workshop 1: Victor Muñoz discusses the concept of Composability and Interoperability with Flare.

How to build composable solutions and transfer Web2 data onto the blockchain by using Flare products (FTSO, FDC, and FAssets) in conjunction with XRPL.

Workshop No. 2: Programmable Liquidity with Flare + XRPL – Thomas Hussenet

Get familiar with Flare and XRPL so that you can build programmable on/off ramps that link blockchains and fiat currencies.

Workshop 3: Flare Smart Accounts & XRPL Controlled Accounts – Filip Koprivec

This will explain how XRPL may be used to handle smart contracts on Flare and allow account abstraction between chains.

Why Flare + the XRPL Ledger

The Harvard hackathon demonstrates how the two ecosystems are complementary to one another: A decade of dependable, high-speed settlement, profound liquidity, and intrinsic support for tokenization are all features that are brought to you by the XRP Ledger. Secure interoperability, decentralized oracles, and cross-chain data and proof are all features that Flare brings to the table.

Developers may unlock the following together:

  • Next-Gen DeFi → Event-triggered yields, auto-adjusting yields, and structured finance are an example of Next-Generation DeFi.
  • Cross-Chain Flows → Without the need for bridges, Cross-Chain Flows ensure the safe flow of assets between the XRPL and Flare networks.
  • Tokenized RWAs → It is possible to create bonds, invoices, and notes with onchain verification using tokenized RWAs.
  • Consumer Apps → Everyday consumers may benefit from consumer apps that provide wallets and cross-chain payment options.

The cooperation between Flare and EasyA, the biggest Web3 education app in the world, is the foundation around which this hackathon is built. During the #60DaysOfFlare campaign, EasyA is onboarding thousands of developers by means of in-app challenges that teach Flare’s oracles, FAssets, and staking. This is resulting in the creation of a pipeline of builders who are prepared to start genuine applications inside the XRPFi ecosystem.

Max Luck, Head of Growth at Flare stated:

Odelia Torteman, Director of Corporate Adoption, XRPL Commons stated:

Visit us at Harvard
Are you prepared to create your ideas from a concept to a reality?

Please visit the following website to register for the hackathon: https://www.easya.io/events/easya-x-flare-harvard-hackathon

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/flare-easya-and-xrpl-commons-to-host-35k-hackathon-at-harvard/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
