For Users Who Prioritize Confidentiality In Their Transactions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 17:15
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003504+2.54%
Verge
XVG$0.006007+5.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01434+6.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017488+3.14%
Suilend
SEND$0.5553+8.77%

Verge is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency and blockchain platform designed to provide anonymous and secure transactions. XVG coin review by Coinidol.com.


Privacy and anonymity


A project DogeCoinDark was launched in 2014 but later in 2016 it was rebranded as Verge.


The project focuses on enabling private and untraceable transactions while maintaining fast transaction speeds and a user-friendly experience. Verge employs multiple privacy mechanisms, including the use of Tor and I2P networks to obfuscate users’ IP addresses and hide transaction origins, enhancing privacy and anonymity.


The Wraith Protocol of the platorm is a feature that allows users to switch between public and private ledgers, giving them the option to make transactions visible or private. By utilizing a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus algorithm and implementing technologies to enhance scalability Verge aims to provide fast transaction speeds.


XVG is the native cryptocurrency of the Verge network.  The atomic swaps available on Verge, allow users to exchange XVG with other cryptocurrencies without the need for intermediaries.


Moreover, it offers mobile wallets that allow users to send and receive XVG on the go.




Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/verge-xvg-token/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2823-1.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.16374+2.30%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1232+3.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06926-24.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+5.53%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5564+7.60%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why