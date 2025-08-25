Heaven Challenges Pump.fun as Solana’s Hottest New Launchpad – $350M Volume Already

Altcoins

The team behind Heaven, a fast-rising Solana-based launchpad and automated market maker (AMM), has decided to overhaul its token vesting schedule to better align with the platform’s long-term vision.

Since going live on August 15, Heaven has already processed nearly $350 million in trading volume, generating $3.8 million in revenue, according to onchain data shared by analyst @adam_tehc. All revenue is automatically funneled into buybacks of the project’s native token LIGHT, a mechanism the team calls the “god flywheel.”

Overtaking Rivals in Daily Revenues

This revenue model has quickly put Heaven in direct competition with Pump.fun, Solana’s established launchpad giant. In fact, several tokens launched on Heaven are now among the five most valuable new projects of the past week, underscoring the platform’s momentum. While Pump.fun remains ahead with more than $800 million in lifetime revenue, Heaven is already positioning itself as its strongest challenger yet.

New Token Vesting Rules

On Saturday, the Heaven team revealed that it would scrap its old linear unlock schedule for team allocations and replace it with a one-year cliff vesting model. Under the new rules, tokens will be re-vested monthly, with the team unable to access them until the end of the one-year lock.

“This change reflects the team’s commitment to $LIGHT and the ecosystem we’re building,” Heaven’s developers explained in their announcement. “Heaven is only the first of many products we plan to roll out. The token lockup should match that long-term vision.”

Building Toward a Larger Ecosystem

The decision comes at a critical time for Solana’s token launch landscape. With Pump.fun continuing to dominate headlines, Heaven’s rapid rise suggests traders are eager for alternative platforms. By emphasizing both revenue-backed buybacks and stronger tokenomics alignment, Heaven is betting it can carve out a lasting place in the Solana ecosystem.

