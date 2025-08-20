Kasisto Launches KAIgentic, The Banking Standard for Agentic AI

New York, United States, August 19th, 2025, FinanceWire

Kasisto, the market leader for AI in banking, today launched KAIgentic, an agentic AI platform purpose built for banking and now available to banks and credit unions. KAIgentic delivers AI that thinks like a bank’s best banker, combining intelligence, compliance, and bank grade performance in one platform across customer experience, employee experience, and AI operations.

While many banks and credit unions experiment with generic large language models and untested agent frameworks, KAIgentic delivers what the industry needs: secure, auditable, domain specific AI agents deeply embedded within the systems that power banking.

The platform orchestrates autonomous AI agents capable of delivering intelligent, personalized, and proactive experiences across voice and digital channels, all while meeting strict regulatory and risk management requirements.

Key capabilities include:

End to end compliance architecture: Integrated controls for fraud detection, audit logging, policy enforcement, and regulatory reporting.

Integrated controls for fraud detection, audit logging, policy enforcement, and regulatory reporting. Pre processing with institutional intelligence: Dynamically conditions agent behavior with custom SOPs, compliance documents, and user defined prompts.

Dynamically conditions agent behavior with custom SOPs, compliance documents, and user defined prompts. Agentic post processing layer: Hallucination detection, confidence scoring, and wrap around agents for compliance, security, fraud, regulations, and QA.

Hallucination detection, confidence scoring, and wrap around agents for compliance, security, fraud, regulations, and QA. Enterprise grade insights engine: Uncovers emerging trends, customer friction points, and LLM behavior anomalies through deep analytics.

Uncovers emerging trends, customer friction points, and LLM behavior anomalies through deep analytics. Agent augmented workforce: An AI powered Agent Console supports human agents with summaries, recommendations, and compliance context.

An AI powered Agent Console supports human agents with summaries, recommendations, and compliance context. LLM deployment flexibility: Choose between trusted open models or deploy KaiGPT, a domain tuned LLM that runs securely within the bank’s cloud or on premises environment.

Availability and Early Access

KAIgentic is in early access with select banks and credit unions, supporting customer interactions, employee workflows, and contact center experiences. Broader availability is expected later this year across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Financial institutions can request a personalized demonstration or learn more at www.kasisto.com/kaigentic or by emailing [email protected]

About Kasisto

Kasisto is the market leader in agentic AI platforms purpose built for the banking industry. Trusted by financial institutions worldwide, Kasisto delivers intelligent, compliant, and auditable AI experiences that transform how banks operate. Its platform orchestrates autonomous AI agents that work securely within the regulatory and operational frameworks of banking. At its core is KaiGPT, a proprietary large language model tuned for banking, enabling domain specific accuracy, zero risk reliability, and flexible deployment. With deep industry expertise and agentic architecture, Kasisto empowers banks to lead in the era of intelligent, trusted AI.

Think KAIgentic: The platform where financial institutions’ intelligent future is built.

SVP of Enterprise AI

Robert Dugdale

Kasisto, Inc.

[email protected]

