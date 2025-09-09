MegaETH and Ethena Introduce USDm Stablecoin to Subsidize Sequencer Costs

TLDR

MegaETH launches USDm stablecoin with Ethena, backed by BlackRock’s tokenized Treasuries.

USDm’s yield will cover MegaETH’s sequencer costs, lowering transaction fees.

USDm integrates into MegaETH’s ecosystem, reducing reliance on transaction fees.

The stablecoin aims to provide a sustainable, low-fee model for Ethereum layer-2.

MegaETH, an Ethereum layer-2 protocol, has announced the launch of its native stablecoin, USDm, in collaboration with Ethena. The stablecoin is designed to lower transaction fees on the MegaETH network and provide a more sustainable economic model for the ecosystem. USDm will be issued using Ethena’s USDtb rails, which are backed by BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury bills, ensuring stability and yield for the project.

The yield generated from the tokenized Treasuries will fund MegaETH’s sequencer operations. This innovative approach allows MegaETH to run at cost, offering users predictably low fees without relying on a traditional profit-margin model. MegaETH co-founder Shuyao Kong emphasized that the stablecoin model creates a “win-win scenario” for users and stakeholders by making the network more cost-effective.

How USDm Stablecoin Works and Reduces Fees

USDm operates as a yield-bearing stablecoin, with its reserves directed into BlackRock’s BUIDL, a tokenized U.S. Treasury fund. This fund generates steady yield, which is then used to subsidize the Ethereum sequencer fees—the gas costs incurred when batches of transactions are published to the Ethereum main chain.

By offsetting these fees with yield from the reserves, USDm creates a more efficient financial model that does not rely on transaction fees alone.

This yield-driven model helps MegaETH offer low fees while still maintaining the functionality needed for decentralized applications (dApps) and other services on the network. It marks a shift in how layer-2 networks can sustain themselves without depending on high transaction costs, which are often seen in other networks.

Integration of USDm into the MegaETH Ecosystem

USDm will seamlessly integrate into the MegaETH ecosystem, enabling direct use across wallets, apps, and on-chain services. While other stablecoins like USDT0 and cUSD will still be supported, USDm will be used more prominently within the MegaETH network.

Its integration is designed to offer a smooth and cost-efficient experience for users, making it easier for developers to create applications while benefiting from low fees.

The token’s backing by tokenized Treasuries provides an additional layer of security and stability, which could make USDm an attractive option for both users and developers. The stablecoin’s primary purpose is to fund sequencer costs, but it also serves to expand the economic model of MegaETH by enabling more complex and diverse applications within the ecosystem.

Role of USDm in Ethereum Layer-2 Networks

MegaETH’s new stablecoin is part of a broader trend within Ethereum layer-2 networks to reduce dependency on high transaction fees, which have been a barrier to scalability. Layer-2 solutions like MegaETH help reduce congestion on the Ethereum mainnet, but they still face challenges related to operational costs, particularly sequencer fees.

By using a yield-bearing stablecoin to offset these costs, MegaETH presents an innovative solution to one of the main challenges in Ethereum’s scaling efforts.

The move to integrate USDm into the MegaETH protocol could pave the way for more sustainable and scalable layer-2 solutions across the Ethereum ecosystem. As Ethereum continues to evolve, projects like MegaETH that focus on reducing operational costs and increasing efficiency will play a crucial role in its growth.

