Meta is launching ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram in the UK

Meta is reportedly offering its UK customers the option to pay £2.99 a month for ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram.

According to reports, Meta Platforms Inc. is preparing to launch ad-free paid versions of Facebook and Instagram in the United Kingdom. In the coming weeks, UK-based users will be able to subscribe for £2.99, about $4, per month for ad-free access to either Facebook or Instagram on the web.

Meta to offer its UK users free versions of Facebook and Instagram

Users of Facebook and Instagram within the UK now have the option of paying for an ad-free version of the platforms on the web. Those using iOS or Android apps will be charged £3.99. Users who do not wish to pay will still be able to access both platforms free of charge with ads, Meta confirmed.

The social media giant said it has been in close discussions with the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) ahead of the rollout, and that the regulator appears supportive of the approach. In a statement, the ICO said it “welcomed” the subscription model.

“This moves Meta away from targeting users with ads as part of the standard terms and conditions for using its Facebook and Instagram services, which we’ve been clear is not in line with UK law,” the ICO said.

The EU, on the other hand, is taking a strict regulatory approach. In 2023, Meta introduced a similar paid ad-free model for EU users, but it ran into immediate trouble. Earlier this year, the company was fined €200M ($232 million) after regulators found that the system still failed to offer users a “genuine free choice” between using the platforms with ads and subscribing without them.

Meta adjusted the model in July, but the European Commission said that further changes were needed. They warned that the company could face daily fines if its compliance measures were deemed insufficient.

“EU regulators continue to overreach by requiring us to provide a less personalized ads experience that goes beyond what the law requires, creating a worse experience for users and businesses,” the company said in defense of itself.

Meta relies on advertising revenue

Advertising accounts for roughly 97% of Meta’s revenue. The company is deeply reliant on its ability to collect data and deliver targeted ads.

By pricing the ad-free service at under £4 a month, Meta is positioning the UK rollout as an affordable option, especially when compared with the more expensive EU version. However, the number of users that will pay for the service is unknown.

Many social media users are accustomed to free services, and research suggests only a small fraction are willing to pay for ad-free experiences.

By showing flexibility in the UK, Meta may hope to ease tensions while continuing to push back against the EU’s restrictive demands. The ICO’s endorsement could give Meta the opportunity to experiment with subscription models that allow for both revenue generation and user privacy protections.

Other tech giants, including Google and TikTok, are facing pressure over how they use personal data and whether their advertising practices comply with privacy law. If Meta’s approach works in Britain, it could encourage regulators in other jurisdictions to adopt similar policies.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.