Minswap Hits Milestone as Cardano’s Most Used DEX

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 17:46
Minswap, a community-launched decentralized exchange built on Cardano, has grown into the network’s dominant DeFi protocol. With no VC backing, no presale, and a fair token distribution model, Minswap now processes the majority of Cardano’s daily DEX activity and continues to expand its role across the network.

Launched in 2021 without institutional funding, Minswap introduced its native MIN token through a Fair Initial Stake Offering (FISO), distributing ownership to the Cardano community. Since then, the protocol has scaled through public development and governance, giving MIN holders full voting rights over protocol parameters, upgrades, and treasury strategy.

In recognition of its sustained performance and community focus, Minswap has been named Cardano’s top DeFi project three times.

Major Protocol Upgrades Deliver 10× Throughput

In 2024, Minswap rebuilt its core contracts using Plutus V2 and the Aiken development framework. This upgrade increased throughput by 10×, enabling up to 36 swaps per block (previously capped at 3) and significantly reducing transaction costs and congestion.

The exchange also introduced smart order routing, limit/stop-loss orders, and one-click liquidity tools. Shortly after, Minswap launched its stableswap pools, optimized for pegged-asset trading, which handle over 90% of all stablecoin volume on Cardano. A targeted 30,000 ADA incentive program quadrupled usage within weeks. These pools currently process 8 to 13 swaps per block.

Minswap also expanded its offering with the launch of Launch Bowl, a fixed-price, pro-rata token launch platform. The tool supports new projects in raising capital directly on-chain and has become a core part of Minswap’s broader product suite.

DeFi Market Share and Treasury Growth

To date, Minswap has processed more than $7 billion across 5.9 million trades, and continues to manage over 70% of daily DEX volume on Cardano. Its current TVL is approaching $54 million, representing a large portion of the network’s DeFi activity.

Support for native stablecoins, including DJED, iUSD, and USDA, has helped deepen liquidity. Yield farming and staking incentives keep capital locked, with over 599 million MIN currently staked.

Behind the scenes, Minswap’s DAO treasury has grown to over $13.53 million, including protocol-owned liquidity positions used to stabilize core trading pairs and reduce exposure to mercenary capital.

Governance in Practice

Governance on Minswap is active and impactful. In April 2025, the community passed MIP-01 with 98% support, formalizing a DAO LLC in the Marshall Islands. This provided a compliant framework for treasury and contract management.

Since then, MIN holders have voted to reduce token emissions, form a treasury working group, and approve liquidity management proposals. Recent governance initiatives include a tokenomics overhaul by AQube and a diversification strategy introduced by contributor Big Blymp. Turnout remains strong, with most votes involving hundreds of millions of MIN.

Strategic Integrations and Ecosystem Role

Minswap plays a key role in the Cardano stack through multiple integrations:

  • Cardano Spot: Partnered in 2023 to launch a stablecoin education initiative.
  • Atrium Labs: Working to bring social features, staking tools, and integrated trading into a unified dashboard experience.
  • SingularityNET: Collaborating on AI-driven trading tools, liquidity analysis, and governance enhancements. Minswap currently hosts the majority of AGIX liquidity on Cardano and supports snapshotting for DAO votes.

These collaborations reinforce Minswap’s position as a liquidity and trading backbone for Cardano-based applications.

Bitcoin Integration on the Horizon

Cardano’s upcoming Cardinal Protocol, announced in June 2025, will bring native Bitcoin into its DeFi stack without wrapping or centralized custody. Minswap is expected to be the first DEX to support BTC-ADA and related pairs.

With close to $54 million in TVL and a leading share of trading volume, Minswap is positioned to route the initial wave of Bitcoin liquidity. Projections suggest BTC support could increase Cardano’s overall DeFi TVL by up to 50%, with Minswap serving as the default gateway.

A Stable Presence in a Growing Network

Minswap has never relied on hype cycles or aggressive token launches. Its growth has been steady, governance-led, and rooted in user participation. As Cardano expands into Bitcoin, cross-chain functionality, and on-chain governance under Voltaire, Minswap remains deeply tied to how the ecosystem functions.

For now, the protocol continues to operate quietly at the center of Cardano DeFi, which is stable, active, and community-owned.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/minswap-milestone-cardano-dex-bitcoin/

Solana
SOL$160.7+1.20%
XRP
XRP$2.2984+1.96%
COM
COM$0.004647+7.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07

