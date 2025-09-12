Monte Carlo Leverages LangGraph and LangSmith for AI Observability Agents



Peter Zhang



Monte Carlo uses LangGraph and LangSmith to enhance data observability, enabling faster issue resolution for enterprises. Discover how this innovation impacts data-driven businesses.











Monte Carlo, a leader in data and AI observability, is enhancing its capabilities by integrating LangGraph and LangSmith technologies into its AI Troubleshooting Agent. This development aims to assist enterprises in identifying and resolving data issues more efficiently, as reported by [LangChain](https://blog.langchain.com/customers-monte-carlo/).

Automating Data Pipeline Troubleshooting

Enterprises often face challenges with manual data troubleshooting, where engineers spend extensive time tracking down failed jobs and code changes. These issues can lead to significant financial impacts if not resolved promptly. Monte Carlo’s solution involves AI agents that concurrently process multiple hypotheses, accelerating the identification of root causes and reducing data downtime.

Implementing LangGraph for Multipath Troubleshooting

The choice of LangGraph as the foundation for Monte Carlo’s AI Troubleshooting Agent is strategic, given its ability to map complex decision-making processes into graph-based flows. This system initiates an alert and follows a structured investigation path, mimicking the approach of seasoned data engineers but at a much larger scale. It allows for simultaneous exploration of multiple potential root causes, vastly improving efficiency compared to traditional methods.

Monte Carlo’s Product Manager, Bryce Heltzel, highlighted the rapid deployment of the agent, achieved within a tight deadline. This was possible due to LangGraph’s flexible architecture, which facilitated quick market readiness.

Debugging with LangSmith

Debugging was streamlined using LangSmith from the onset, enabling visualization and quick iteration on agent workflows. This approach allowed Heltzel to leverage his deep understanding of customer needs to refine agent prompts directly, bypassing lengthy engineering cycles. LangSmith’s minimal setup further allowed the team to focus on enhancing agent logic rather than technical configurations.

Future Prospects

Monte Carlo is now concentrating on enhancing visibility and validation, ensuring their troubleshooting agent consistently delivers value by accurately identifying root causes. Future plans involve expanding the agent’s capabilities while maintaining its core purpose of enabling faster issue resolution for data teams.

With their innovative use of LangGraph and LangSmith, Monte Carlo is poised to continue leading the data and AI observability sector, offering robust solutions that meet the evolving needs of data-driven enterprises.

Image source: Shutterstock



