More than 30 cross-party members of the UK Parliament jointly signed an open letter opposing the national mandatory digital ID plan

PANews reported on September 30th that, according to Mario Nawfal, more than 30 cross-party members of the British Parliament have signed an open letter criticizing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposal for a nationwide mandatory digital ID, calling it "dangerous, invasive, and contrary to British tradition." The MPs warned that the plan could lay the foundation for a "surveillance state" and lead to a permanent transfer of citizens' rights to the government.
Rupert Lowe said opposition is growing and there are discussions that the plan may fail due to widespread boycott. He called on the public to actively contact MPs and express their positions through writing letters, tagging on social media, and stressed that MPs should serve the people.